ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County Legislative Delegation Meeting Scheduled; Applicants for Board and Commission Vacancies Invited to Apply

beaufortcountysc.gov
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort and Jasper Counties' Municipalities Establish Regional Housing Trust Fund

Local government municipalities in Beaufort and Jasper counties have created a regional housing consortium to address the need for affordable homes for working families across the Lowcountry, and have pledged $3.4 million to kick start the initiative. Beaufort County Council has selected Community Works to provide administration and management support.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy