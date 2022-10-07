Beaufort County Legislative Delegation Meeting Scheduled; Applicants for Board and Commission Vacancies Invited to Apply

Read full article on original website
Beaufort and Jasper Counties' Municipalities Establish Regional Housing Trust Fund
Local government municipalities in Beaufort and Jasper counties have created a regional housing consortium to address the need for affordable homes for working families across the Lowcountry, and have pledged $3.4 million to kick start the initiative. Beaufort County Council has selected Community Works to provide administration and management support.
