Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Business Journal
Opinion: Ins, outs of attorney-client privilege
Businesses and business owners possess all kinds of private and trade secret information vital to their success. If this information were disclosed publicly, it could remove competitive advantages and, in some situations, open the door to legal liability. As a result, businesses need assurance that their confidential information will remain...
Springfield Business Journal
Amazon to invest $971M in Europe
Amazon is planning a roughly $971 million investment in Europe. The company is expanding its fleet of zero-emission last-mile delivery vans. Amazon also intends to increase its number of delivery hubs in European cities.
Springfield Business Journal
Personal computing market cools
The personal computing market is seeing decreased demand amid supply chain issues, according to International Data Corp. data. Global shipments totaled 74.3 million in the third quarter, a 15% drop from this time last year. However, shipments are still well above pre-pandemic levels, according to the IDC.
Springfield Business Journal
Google partners with Coinbase
Google announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The company announced it would start accepting crypto payments for Google Cloud payments early next year. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the partnership would "make building in Web3 faster and easier." Web3 refers to a new iteration of the web that incorporates concepts such as blockchain technologies.
Comments / 0