One study says Corpus Christi is third best city for drivers in America. Here's why.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WalletHub has named Corpus Christi the third best city to drive in across America. With continuous pothole problems plaguing the city (so much so that we have our own segment related to potholes), your first thought may be 'why?!'. Well, it really came down to...
Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old Jeremiah Vera was found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Vera, was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex. Police arrested Andrew Lugo at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver near Waldron Road
The driver of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, identified as 30-year-old Sarah Hoss, was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Kingsville community, friends react to Fort Cavazos announcement
On Oct. 7, The Department of Defense ordered that the largest active military institution, Fort Hood, be renamed after General Richard Cavazos, the country’s first Hispanic four star general.
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
CCPD: Suspect arrested in city's latest homicide
18-year-old Andrew Lugo was taken into custody for murder on Monday evening at a residence on the 1400 block of Corban Dr.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Fort Hood will be renamed to honor Kingsville-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to pin on four stars in the U.S. military. The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepted all of the recommendations from a commission exploring new names for several military bases and posts, […]
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
Tuesday Forecast: Warm, breezy, and partly cloudy; a bigger change may arrive for Corpus Christi next week
A weak cold front will move through Thursday. There's a very low chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures for the end of the week.
West Side woman requires surgery after being attacked by dogs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman survived a grisly dog attack which almost cost her an arm this weekend. Her family tells 3NEWS their mother was in good spirits Monday but was back in surgery. The woman’s neighbors and the Good Samaritans who helped get her the medical...
Whataburger, James Avery have gift ideas to help you 'ketchup' on early Christmas shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They're not exactly Silver Bells, but close enough: James Avery has added two more pieces to its Whataburger collection as the Christmas shopping season gets underway. And -- just like in real life -- you can have the mini ketchup tubs in regular or spicy.
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
Grace United Methodist Church invites local vendors to sell at upcoming festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival. The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission. This is something the church have always done for their fall festival...
Video shows military jet crashing into Texas neighborhood after colliding with bird
A newly released video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet conducting a training exercise before it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, damaging at least one home. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 when a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville was...
