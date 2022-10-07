Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Beware the Skinwalkers, Werewolf Witches of the American Southwest
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
msn.com
The 90 worst Westerns of the last 90 years
Slide 1 of 91: Western films have long been a Hollywood staple. In fact, the first full-length feature film ever made, "The Great Train Robbery'' (1903), was a Western. For almost the entirety of Hollywood's first 60 years, Westerns, or movies set in the "Old West" during the second half of the 19th century, were its most popular genre of film. Fans flocked to them for their unrelenting action, thrilling plots, and their cut-and-dried nature. Nearly all Westerns have a recognizable hero and villain, and crimes are always avenged by the end of the run time, a formula which makes them perfect for the big screen. That being said, not all Westerns are good—in fact, many aren't. After all, the genre has a tendency to be too predictable, poorly acted, occasionally racist, and incredibly low-budget. To that end, Stacker rounded up the worst Westerns of each year from 1930 through 2019 using data from IMDb. For films released between 1930 and 1949, only those with 250 or more ratings were considered, and for those released between 1950–2019, only those with 500 or more ratings were considered (except in years that required a lowering of the threshold due to so few Western releases). Ties were broken by the number of overall ratings. To qualify for this list, films had to be in the English language with a U.S. release. From genre crossovers (like horror Westerns and sci-fi Westerns) to B-movies and those starring '90s boy band members, read on to find out which Westerns viewers consider the worst of the worst. You might be surprised to see which genre big wigs have had a flop or two along the way. You may also like: 71 years of Emmy history.
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Complex
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he can’t post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.
‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento Returns to the Director’s Chair with a Minor Effort
With a harrowing performance in Gaspar Noe’s “Vortex” as an aging writer caring for his wife in even more precarious cognitive health, Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently flaunted his virtuous acting capabilities. But back behind the camera for his first directorial outing in a decade, “Dark Glasses,” the veteran operates within the comfort of the giallo tropes he pioneered decades ago, although to less memorable effect.
These viral YouTube sci-fi films are 90% produced by a scientist, self-taught in VFX
The creator of the recently-viral Sky Cruise video, Hashem Al-Ghaili is back, and this time with a feature science fiction film called 'Orbital.' The new film is about the construction of a massive ring around Earth and is due to be released in 2023. Like most of the Berlin-based biotechnologist's...
Buzzy Stone Age Horror ‘The Origin’ Tells Timeless Tale of Human Brutality, Unveils First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
In the Stone Age horror movie “The Origin,” a tribe of starving homo sapiens must fight for survival in early Britain. It’s a film set 45,000 years ago, but its message about humanity — told through a genre lens — is as dark as it is timeless.
The First Mayfair Witches Trailer Is Going Viral, and It’s Got Big American Horror Story Vibes
Spooky season is here. AMC+ just dropped the first trailer for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and it looks devilishly scary. The streamer is currently rolling out its Anne Rice Television Universe, which includes Mayfair Witches; Interview With the Vampire just premiered last week. For the unfamiliar, Anne Rice is the queen of gothic fiction who passed away at the end of 2021 and published The Witching Hour in 1990, followed by two sequels, Lasher (1993) and Taltos (1994). Together they comprise the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, which takes place in the same universe as the Vampire Chronicles books, and a few characters appear in both series.
NYLON
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Paranormal With ‘Dead Hot,’ Her Spiritual Reality Movie
There’s something about former Disney Channel stars and a sudden pivot to ghost-hunting. Last year, Demi Lovato released Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a reality show meets docuseries on Peacock about her extra-terrestrial and ghost-hunting adventures. Now, Vanessa Hudgens is releasing a reality movie based on her spiritual witchcraft journey to Salem, Massachusetts, which is being described as The Craft meets The Simple Life.
