Elizabeth Potthast's Sister Jenn in Trouble With Ex-Husband for Daughters' Role on Show
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans have long observed the conflict between Elizabeth Potthast and her family. At this point, it is the major selling point of their role on the franchise. Jenn is one of Libby’s messy siblings. But there is more to her than playing the sometimes-villain....
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview: Elizabeth Reveals To Amber Why Brice Can’t Move In With Her
Elizabeth pays her mom a visit to talk through some things in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 4 episode of 7 Little Johnstons. Elizabeth reveals, “Brice can’t really move in with me right now.”. She explains to Amber, “It’s just money-wise right now because he doesn’t want...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
90 Day Fiance’s Olga Koshimbetova Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Steven Frend
Family of four! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend. Which '90 Day Fiance' Couples Are Still Together, Married or Divorced?. The couple announced the birth of their new child via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23, with...
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Revealed: The most popular baby names for boys and girls right now
Choosing a baby name can be tricky, especially if you're indecisive. But it might help to see which names are currently the most popular among new parents. The Office for National Statistics has just revealed the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021 - and the lists might surprise you.
Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Due Date As She Expects Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth
Growing family! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed the due date for baby No. 3 with her husband, Austin Forsyth. While sharing the news of her pregnancy in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, September October 5, Joy-Anna, 24, calculated that the baby’s due date is Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Pregnant! Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine, Debuts Baby Bump
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are going to become a family of five, as the model confirmed she is pregnant with baby No. 3. She debuted her bare baby bump in a Thursday September...
It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name
Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
90 Day Fiance’s Karine Shares Rare Update in Custody Battle for Sons Pierre, Ethan: ‘I Will Never Stop Fighting’
90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle (née Martins) shared a rare update amid her and estranged husband Paul Staehle’s custody battle for their two young sons, Pierre and Ethan. “I come here to say that my children are not with me yet, but I can see them,”...
Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Daughter Taylor Knew Heather Rae Young Was Pregnant Before They Told Her
Tarek El Moussa said that his daughter Taylor figured out that Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the TV couple shared the news.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child
Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
John Duggar and wife Abbie welcome second child & reveal baby boy’s name in sweet post
JOHN Duggar and wife Abbie revealed name of their second child in sweet post. The couple welcomed their newborn son named Charlie, who was born in August. In the Instagram post: the pair wrote that they "have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since!" They concluded: "We are so thankful...
The Bachelor star Nick Cummins and fiancée Alexandra George share the first photos of their newborn son
Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins and his fiancée Alexandra George have officially announced the birth of their newborn son. The former Bachelor star, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news with his 441,000 followers. In the photo, the rugby union player was seen alongside Alexandra...
Peloton's Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome First Baby: 'Grateful For You'
The Peloton yoga and meditation instructor first revealed her pregnancy during a gospel slow flow yoga session in May Peloton's Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts is officially a mom! The Peloton yoga and meditation instructor, 43, revealed on Instagram on Monday that she welcomed a baby boy. Son Noble Antoine Roberts was born on Wednesday, Sept. 21, she shared in the caption of a carousel of photos of mother and son. "We prayed for you. We waited for you. We are grateful for you. We celebrate you," the new mom...
