Officials Speak Out On Putin's 70th Birthday As President Biden Warns Of ARMAGEDDON Over Russia's Threat Of Nuclear War

Shortly after President Joe Biden warned the world of Armageddon should Moscow use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, officials revealed that Vladimir Putin’s successor will be even more vicious than the Russian strongman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come on Putin’s 70th birthday, a number of officials spoke out on Friday as the world potentially teeters on the brink of nuclear war.

According to Brandon J Weichert, a geopolitical analyst and specialist in U.S. national security, Putin’s inevitable successor is “going to be more vicious" than the aging Russian president – although Putin is currently trying his hardest not to be ousted from power.

“Elites in Washington think Putin is Dr. Evil, but some think he’s a clown and they don’t take his nuclear threat seriously,” Weichert told The Sun.

But while Weichert acknowledged how some government officials don’t take Putin’s threats seriously, there is a very possible chance he is “not bluffing” when threatening to attack not only Ukraine with nuclear weapons but also the United States.

“Putin and the Kremlin could say it was a test and accidental,” the geopolitical analyst said regarding a nuclear warhead being attached to an intercontinental ballistic missile and then dropped above the United States.

“The Continental United States would be completely sent back to the 1800s in just 10 minutes,” Weichert continued. “It’s possible they could reach 30-40,000 feet in the air and detonate it over a state."

If Putin were to order such a strike in an effort to remain in power, Weichert further explained that it would take the United States “years” to recover from the attack.

One day before Putin turned 70, and just hours before Weichert spoke to The Sun, President Biden revealed to a crowd at a Democratic fundraiser how the risk of Armageddon by nuclear war is currently at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.

“He's not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming,” Biden said on Thursday regarding Putin and his failing efforts to take Ukraine.

“Don't be fooled by the idea that smaller, tactical weapons were not a major threat to the world,” the president continued. “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

“First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” Biden concluded.

Over the past few weeks, as Putin’s forces continue to be pushed back by Ukraine’s forces, the Russian president has regularly and repeatedly threatened to utilize nuclear weapons should the war continue in Ukraine’s favor.