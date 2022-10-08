ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Officials Speak Out On Putin's 70th Birthday As President Biden Warns Of ARMAGEDDON Over Russia's Threat Of Nuclear War

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zo0ub_0iQi4it000
Source: Mega

Shortly after President Joe Biden warned the world of Armageddon should Moscow use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, officials revealed that Vladimir Putin’s successor will be even more vicious than the Russian strongman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come on Putin’s 70th birthday, a number of officials spoke out on Friday as the world potentially teeters on the brink of nuclear war.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwRkM_0iQi4it000
Source: Mega

According to Brandon J Weichert, a geopolitical analyst and specialist in U.S. national security, Putin’s inevitable successor is “going to be more vicious" than the aging Russian president – although Putin is currently trying his hardest not to be ousted from power.

“Elites in Washington think Putin is Dr. Evil, but some think he’s a clown and they don’t take his nuclear threat seriously,” Weichert told The Sun.

But while Weichert acknowledged how some government officials don’t take Putin’s threats seriously, there is a very possible chance he is “not bluffing” when threatening to attack not only Ukraine with nuclear weapons but also the United States.

“Putin and the Kremlin could say it was a test and accidental,” the geopolitical analyst said regarding a nuclear warhead being attached to an intercontinental ballistic missile and then dropped above the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnXJG_0iQi4it000
Source: Mega

“The Continental United States would be completely sent back to the 1800s in just 10 minutes,” Weichert continued. “It’s possible they could reach 30-40,000 feet in the air and detonate it over a state."

If Putin were to order such a strike in an effort to remain in power, Weichert further explained that it would take the United States “years” to recover from the attack.

One day before Putin turned 70, and just hours before Weichert spoke to The Sun, President Biden revealed to a crowd at a Democratic fundraiser how the risk of Armageddon by nuclear war is currently at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.

“He's not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming,” Biden said on Thursday regarding Putin and his failing efforts to take Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TBPb_0iQi4it000
Source: Mega

“Don't be fooled by the idea that smaller, tactical weapons were not a major threat to the world,” the president continued. “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

“First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” Biden concluded.

Over the past few weeks, as Putin’s forces continue to be pushed back by Ukraine’s forces, the Russian president has regularly and repeatedly threatened to utilize nuclear weapons should the war continue in Ukraine’s favor.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Demands Goddaughter Be Jailed For 'Spreading Falsehoods About Government Agencies'

Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RadarOnline

'No One F---s With A Biden': President Joe Biden Forgets He's Wearing Mic, Drops Explicit Language During Florida Visit With Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden must have forgotten he was wearing a mic when he dropped an f-bomb that was caught on tape during his Florida visit when he teamed up with his archenemy Ron DeSantis. The commander in chief had a slip of the tongue while walking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, RadarOnline.com has learned. Biden and Murphy appeared more like buddies than colleagues during what the President assumed was a private conversation. The 79-year-old Democratic leader is in hurricane-stricken Florida to weigh in on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Biden had just teamed up with DeSantis for a joint...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
HEALTH
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Tactical Nuclear Weapon#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Radaronline Com#Kremlin
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Zelenskyy’s Adviser Podolyak: Putin Lost Control over Secret Service, Coup Brewing in Russia

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian politician, journalist, and negotiator, serving as the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday declared that President Vladimir Putin has lost control of his intelligence agencies, UNIAN reported. Podolyak also suggested it was likely Russian law enforcement agencies who are embroiled in an internal war that caused the explosions on the Crimean bridge Saturday morning.
POLITICS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

90K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy