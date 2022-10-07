Interos Introduces First-of-its-Kind Operational Resilience Health Score to Guide Corporate Boards Struggling With New and Emerging Global Supply Chain Risks

Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Getvisibility Accelerates Global Expansion as It Opens New San Francisco Office
Getvisibility – an Irish company that has developed an AI-powered platform for data discovery, classification, security and governance – is ramping up its global expansion as it announces the opening of a new San Francisco office. Adding to the company’s existing presence in Ireland and the UK, the...
itsecuritywire.com
MetricStream Recieves the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
itsecuritywire.com
Vulcan Cyber Announces Cyber Risk Data Correlation to Efficiently Consolidate and Mitigate Application, Cloud and IT Vulnerabilities
Vulcan Cyber®, developers of the cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application, and cloud vulnerabilities, today announced the availability of its new intelligent risk correlation feature. This new and unique approach to cyber risk lifecycle management correlates and deduplicates vulnerability data tied to specific assets, groups improving vulnerability mitigation efficiency. It enables teams to generate contextualized insights about vulnerability risk, prioritize specific remediation activities, and drive mitigation campaigns that have the greatest potential to reduce risk and improve security posture.
itsecuritywire.com
Elpha Secure, a startup offering cyber insurance, raises USD 20 million
Startup company for cyber-insurance Elpha Secure revealed this week that it has raised USD 20 million in a Series A funding round, which was spearheaded by Canapi Ventures. AXIS Capital, EOS Venture Partners, Fermat Capital Management, The Hartford STAG Ventures, State Farm Ventures, and Stone Point Ventures were among the previous investors who took part.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itsecuritywire.com
Security Scorecard Unveils Distribution Agreement with WordText Systems to Strengthen Access to World-Class Security Solutions Across Asia
Security Scorecard , the world leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with WordText Systems, Inc. (WSI), one of the largest and leading IT distributors in the Philippines. announced a strategic distribution partnership to transform the way organizations in the region navigate cyber risk. The partnership will provide organizations...
itsecuritywire.com
Palantir Unveils Expansion of Federal Cloud Service with DoD IL6 Accreditation
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is excited to announce that its federal cloud service offering has received a DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With this accreditation Palantir expands its cloud offering to include a new Secret Region, having initially achieved FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019. Palantir joins Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as one of only three companies with an IL6 Provisional Authorization from DISA for their cloud offerings.
itsecuritywire.com
Five Major Trends that will Transform Cybersecurity Landscape in 2023
No enterprise can afford to overlook cybersecurity. The field of cybersecurity is evolving quickly as crooks and hackers compete to outwit one another. Organizations are the target of daily cyber-attacks. The field of cybersecurity is ever-evolving. In the digital society that people live in today, cybersecurity is more substantial than...
itsecuritywire.com
Nasuni CloudBound22 offers strategies to overcome the toughest file data, cloud, and ransomware recovery problems
Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced it will host Nasuni CloudBound22, “Building Your File Data Cloud,” on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, 2022. During the free online conference, enterprise IT leaders will learn from more than 20 sessions addressing the most pressing challenges including cyber resilience, hybrid work, data intelligence, ransomware recovery, cloud portability and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itsecuritywire.com
Quzara LLC Unveils Expanded Partner Program for SOCaaS Solution, Cybertorch™
Quzara LLC, a global cybersecurity firm offering cybersecurity compliance advisory services and MXDR solutions, including Quzara Cybertorch™, their flagship Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), announces the launch of their new partnership program focusing on Technology Partners, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Service Resellers. Quzara Cybertorch™ solution is FedRAMP HIGH Ready...
itsecuritywire.com
Endeavour Selects Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe
Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) space announced an agreement to implement secure, critical grid network infrastructure for Endeavour, an innovation platform that builds sustainable power infrastructure. “Cybersecurity is increasingly critical as the grid...
itsecuritywire.com
Cybercrime Operation Using LilithBot Malware and Eternity Project
Threat actors unveiled a multipurpose cybercrime service in May that was intended to help both inexperienced and skilled attackers. Eternity Project quickly gained popularity as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS). The threat actor has now developed LilithBot, a multipurpose piece of malware. The Russian Jester Group is linked to the Eternity Group...
itsecuritywire.com
Oxeye Warns of “SandBreak” vm2 Vulnerability with CVSS Score of 10.0
Oxeye, the provider of award-winning cloud-native application security, today announced the discovery of a serious vm2 vulnerability that has received the maximum CVSS score of 10.0 with the following CVE (CVE-2022-36067). Called SandBreak and detailed on the Oxeye blog, this new vulnerability requires R&D leaders, AppSec engineers and security professionals to ensure they immediately patch the vm2 sandbox if they use it in their applications.
itsecuritywire.com
Network Security Risks that SecOps Need to be Aware of
Digital transformation initiatives, cloud migration, and the sophisticated cybercrime industry has exposed modern enterprises to various vulnerabilities and security risks. Network security could be one of the biggest risks for SecOps. Cybercriminals are looking out for attack surface areas throughout the business network to infiltrate the IT infrastructure. Enterprises stores...
itsecuritywire.com
Proactively Defending Against the Next Wave of Threats with Collective Defense
Cyber threats are becoming an inherent side effect of employing digital technologies for business operations. Even companies that have not yet experienced the direct impact of a cyber-attack could one day fall prey to a ransomware attack, supply chain hack or compromise of a third-party vendor. There is ample evidence...
Comments / 0