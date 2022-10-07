Interos Introduces First-of-its-Kind Operational Resilience Health Score to Guide Corporate Boards Struggling With New and Emerging Global Supply Chain Risks

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is excited to announce that its federal cloud service offering has received a DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With this accreditation Palantir expands its cloud offering to include a new Secret Region, having initially achieved FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019. Palantir joins Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as one of only three companies with an IL6 Provisional Authorization from DISA for their cloud offerings.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO