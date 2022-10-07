Read full article on original website
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
New York City asks voters to take a stand on racial justice — at the ballot box
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. In November, New Yorkers will decide on three ballot proposals that promises a new racial equity agenda for the city. The Racial Justice Commission, formed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio last year, crafted the ballot questions after consulting...
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
At the root of NYC's housing crisis, a decades-long problem of supply not meeting demand
Housing court in the Bronx is a crush of New Yorkers desperately fighting eviction and deplorable living conditions, and others fighting to collect the rent they need amid rising interest and other expenses. "There's like rodents running around. There's roaches," said tenant Dwayne Osborne. "Con Edison, DEP, Wi-Fi, they all...
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
Solitary confinement bill would put Rikers in ‘state of anarchy,’ DOC commissioner says; Adams threatens veto
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A contentious bill to ban solitary confinement in New York City’s jails would hinder the ability of correction officers to run the facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on PIX on Politics. The bill, largely supported by advocates for detainees, has met opposition from Mayor Eric Adams. If it […]
State Health Department makes push to get New Yorkers to sign up for organ donation registry
The New York State Department of Health is encouraging New Yorkers to make a potential lifesaving gift by enrolling in the state’s organ donation registry. Oct. 7 marked the annual NYS Donor Enrollment Day, an estimated seven million individuals have already been signed up, according to the health department.
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
State of Emergency Declaration
To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
PIX Panel: Migrants, the governor’s race and gun laws
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Katie Honan from THE CITY to talk about the newly-declared state of emergency in New York City over migrants. They also broke down a new poll showing a tight race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. The panel also touched […]
New Photos Reveal Squalid, Dangerous Conditions at Rikers Island
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rikers Island, New York City’s main prison complex, has long been scrutinized as a hotbed of chaos and violence. Now, new images published in a recent Gothamist exposé give a startling look at the squalid, dangerous conditions inside the jails.
New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
