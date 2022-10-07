Meta warned a million Facebook users Friday that they have been “exposed” to seemingly innocuous smartphone applications designed to steal passwords to the social network. David Agranovich, director of threat disruption, revealed during a briefing that Meta has so far this year identified more than 400 “malicious” apps made for smartphones running Apple or Android software and accessible from the Apple and Google app stores. In order to trick people into downloading them, these apps were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store under false names such as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps, and other utilities, according to a blog post by Meta.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO