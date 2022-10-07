ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
itsecuritywire.com

Five Major Trends that will Transform Cybersecurity Landscape in 2023

No enterprise can afford to overlook cybersecurity. The field of cybersecurity is evolving quickly as crooks and hackers compete to outwit one another. Organizations are the target of daily cyber-attacks. The field of cybersecurity is ever-evolving. In the digital society that people live in today, cybersecurity is more substantial than...
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Elpha Secure, a startup offering cyber insurance, raises USD 20 million

Startup company for cyber-insurance Elpha Secure revealed this week that it has raised USD 20 million in a Series A funding round, which was spearheaded by Canapi Ventures. AXIS Capital, EOS Venture Partners, Fermat Capital Management, The Hartford STAG Ventures, State Farm Ventures, and Stone Point Ventures were among the previous investors who took part.
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

VMware Fixes vCenter Server’s Code Execution Flaw

VMware has recently announced the release of patches for a vCenter Server flaw, that could result in arbitrary code execution. The vCenter Server, a centralized management tool, is used to manage ESXi hosts, virtual machines, and other related entities. The security flaw is identified as CVE-2022-31680 and is categorized as...
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

MetricStream Recieves the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022

MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Best Arlo camera deals in Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Arlo wireless camera deals are a major focus of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in 2022. After all, they’re the best in the business but they’re quite expensive. We told you about many of the benefits and shortcomings of Arlo cameras in our recent Reolink security camera system review. Long story short, unless you want wired cameras, Arlo is the best choice for most people.
ELECTRONICS
itsecuritywire.com

Nasuni CloudBound22 offers strategies to overcome the toughest file data, cloud, and ransomware recovery problems

Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced it will host Nasuni CloudBound22, “Building Your File Data Cloud,” on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, 2022. During the free online conference, enterprise IT leaders will learn from more than 20 sessions addressing the most pressing challenges including cyber resilience, hybrid work, data intelligence, ransomware recovery, cloud portability and more.
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Exchange Flaws Have Fake Exploits Available in GitHub Repositories

Cybercriminals were spotted posing as security researchers to sell fake ProxyNotShell proof-of-concept exploits for recently discovered zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange. By setting up GitHub repositories for phony exploits, scammers have jumped on the bandwagon to take advantage of Exchange flaws, according to Microsoft and GTSC. The Exchange bugs CVE-2022-41040...
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

Cybercrime Operation Using LilithBot Malware and Eternity Project

Threat actors unveiled a multipurpose cybercrime service in May that was intended to help both inexperienced and skilled attackers. Eternity Project quickly gained popularity as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS). The threat actor has now developed LilithBot, a multipurpose piece of malware. The Russian Jester Group is linked to the Eternity Group...
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Security Scorecard Unveils Distribution Agreement with WordText Systems to Strengthen Access to World-Class Security Solutions Across Asia

Security Scorecard , the world leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with WordText Systems, Inc. (WSI), one of the largest and leading IT distributors in the Philippines. announced a strategic distribution partnership to transform the way organizations in the region navigate cyber risk. The partnership will provide organizations...
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Quzara LLC Unveils Expanded Partner Program for SOCaaS Solution, Cybertorch™

Quzara LLC, a global cybersecurity firm offering cybersecurity compliance advisory services and MXDR solutions, including Quzara Cybertorch™, their flagship Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), announces the launch of their new partnership program focusing on Technology Partners, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Service Resellers. Quzara Cybertorch™ solution is FedRAMP HIGH Ready...
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

Meta Warns of Password Stealing Phone Apps

Meta warned a million Facebook users Friday that they have been “exposed” to seemingly innocuous smartphone applications designed to steal passwords to the social network. David Agranovich, director of threat disruption, revealed during a briefing that Meta has so far this year identified more than 400 “malicious” apps made for smartphones running Apple or Android software and accessible from the Apple and Google app stores. In order to trick people into downloading them, these apps were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store under false names such as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps, and other utilities, according to a blog post by Meta.
CELL PHONES
itsecuritywire.com

Oxeye Warns of “SandBreak” vm2 Vulnerability with CVSS Score of 10.0

Oxeye, the provider of award-winning cloud-native application security, today announced the discovery of a serious vm2 vulnerability that has received the maximum CVSS score of 10.0 with the following CVE (CVE-2022-36067). Called SandBreak and detailed on the Oxeye blog, this new vulnerability requires R&D leaders, AppSec engineers and security professionals to ensure they immediately patch the vm2 sandbox if they use it in their applications.
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

Network Security Risks that SecOps Need to be Aware of

Digital transformation initiatives, cloud migration, and the sophisticated cybercrime industry has exposed modern enterprises to various vulnerabilities and security risks. Network security could be one of the biggest risks for SecOps. Cybercriminals are looking out for attack surface areas throughout the business network to infiltrate the IT infrastructure. Enterprises stores...
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

Finance Bridge Hit by USD 560 Million Hack

Hackers have stolen more than USD 560 million worth of cryptocurrency from Finance Bridge by taking advantage of a cross-chain bridge. Finance Bridge is a Blockchain bridge that runs on the Finance Coins (BNB) Smart Chain and aids in the transfer of data and assets between Blockchains. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Finance, revealed on Twitter on Thursday that hackers had taken advantage of a flaw in the BSC (BNB Chain) Token Hub cross-chain bridge (Blockchain bridge). Zhao estimates that the hack affected about USD 100 million worth of BNB in total.
MARKETS

