ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, is missing

By Marybel Gonzalez
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KRpl_0iQhxOif00

Homewood-Flossmoor High School wants your help in finding missing parrot 02:25

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird is missing from a south suburban high school, and students and staff are asking for your help to find him.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.

But now, his cage at the high school is empty.

"Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.

Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program. The school said he went missing over the weekend.

The students have a hole in their hearts.

"The program is distraught," Dr. Alexander said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufMTP_0iQhxOif00
Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Blue is lost as a result of an accident this past Sunday.

"Apparently, one of our students took him home and was kind of nursing him over the weekend, and he got away," Dr. Alexander said. "He was outside, and apparently the wind blew."

It is routine that students take Blue home as part of the ZooBot program. That is how they learn to care for animals like him.

But on this particular weekend, Blue's wings are not clipped.

"That's why we clip them, to keep him from being able to fly away," Dr. Alexander said.

The clock is now ticking to find the beloved bird, because the temperatures are dropping.

"He's a tropical bird, so the frost is harmful to him," said Dr. Alexander.

Also of concern is Blue's crooked beak.

"We need to find him so we can nurture him, because it's a very sophisticated method to feed him," Alexander said.

Until then, the ZooBot classroom and the hallways that were home to Blue will be less vibrant in his absence.

"A routine sighting of Blue is to see him in passing periods, with him being on someone's shoulder – and he would squawk at people, and he was really just a friendly face around the building," said Dr. Alexander. "He was a true family member."

The school got a tip about a possible sighting of Blue in Country Club Hills earlier this week, but he remains missing.

A social media post noted that Blue is blue and gold in color and measures 18 inches. He has no ID band.

If you see Blue, the school asks that you contact them immediately to bring him home. You can call the school at (708) 335-5589, or email hfinfo@hf233.org .

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Chicago

Cooper Roberts returns to school after being shot at Highland Park July 4 parade

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed during the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, is back at school.It's a remarkable milestone after numerous surgeries and months of rehabilitation. Cooper's parents Jason and Keely shared the exciting news of their son's return to school, with his brother Luke, on Monday morning."Given his need to remain in day therapy each week, and the time required is constantly re-evaluated, Cooper's transition back to school will be slow and gradual," the Roberts family said in a statement. "Nevertheless, his return to school this week is an incredible milestone for...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Commons CEO believes kids' own curiosity should guide their education

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want you to meet a Chicago man who's dedicated his life to community service, with a real focus on children, and how early education can make all the difference.He's doing it right. Just ask the kids. Edgar Ramirez is president and CEO of Chicago Commons, the non-profit that runs the Nia Family Center in West Humboldt Park, and several other centers like it.He recently led story time for the kids at the Nia Family Center."These kids are wonderful. I just marvel at the depth and the talent and the abilities...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Temporary memorial to victims of Highland Park July 4th parade shooting removed

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Highland Park residents are saying goodbye to a temporary memorial honoring the victims of the July 4th shooting. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez spoke with families who gathered there Sunday night for the moment. It was a very emotional time for them, and many were moved to tears.But it was also a moment of shared gratitude. They did see pieces of the memorial that brought them healing come down, but they say they are also very moved by the support the community has shown them. About 7,000 handwritten notes draped the center's column at the memorial at the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Country Club Hills, IL
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Homewood, IL
Lifestyle
City
Homewood, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display

The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
PLAINFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaw#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Alfresco Week underway in 16 communities around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't mind the cold, you can enjoy Chicago Alfresco Week.It is underway and you're invited to the 16 community areas around the city.This week celebrates the alfresco program - which gave those neighborhoods grants to create public seating, planters, art installations, and more.Those areas include Austin, Back of the Yards, Logan Square, Uptown, and Rogers Park.Chicago Alfresco Week runs through Oct. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Cubs Fan Pretends To Work At IL Grocery Store To Steal Booze

Illinois booze thief tries sneaky way to steal from a grocery store. What Is It Like Working Security At A Grocery Store?. I have a friend that works in security at a grocery store. He works in the back watching the surveillance cameras. He's told me some funny stories through the years. It's crazy what people try to get away with. There would never be a boring day. I think it would be a pretty difficult job.
ELMHURST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pets
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fundraiser held for 13-year-old shot in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Family and friends are rallying behind a teen injured in a West Side shooting .Axel Robledo, 13, was shot twice in the head while walking to a store with his family in Pilsen.He had two bullets lodged in his brain and needed high-risk surgery to remove them. He survived the surgery but his family says he still has a long road ahead before he fully recovers.His family held a fundraiser for him Sunday. A GoFundMe has been set up for the 13-year-old's medical expenses. The page has already raised over $11,700.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Stand Up To Hate Playdate' highlighting diversity on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Come celebrate diversity on the West Side.On October 15 the "Stand Up To Hate Playdate" will offer resources, food and activities throughout Commercial Park, located at 1845 W. Rice St. You can stop by from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Ferrai Pickett, mom and organizer of the annual event said tables will be set up for children with educational books from a local book store. Books will highlight local communities including LGBTQ+, Black, Hispanic and many indigenous groups. Check out tables with cultural foods that could be your family's new favorite dishes. A yoga instructor will be leading a class on tapping into emotional and managing stress. The event is free to attend and donations can be made through the group's GoFundMe page. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park

A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy