Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO