Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him
Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West sit apart at daughter’s basketball game after he threatened ex-wife in explosive interview
KIM Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have made a point to sit apart during their daughter's basketball game after his explosive interview regarding their custody battle. The rapper shocked fans when he threatened his ex-wife during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Now Kanye, 44, and Kim,...
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show
Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message
Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post. In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his]...
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Kanye West attacked as ‘racist hatemonger’ by MSNBC blogger for ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt
MSNBC blogger Ja’han Jones attacked Kanye West as a "racist hatemonger" Thursday in the wake of the rapper making waves for wearing a shirt that read "White Lives Matter." West, now legally known as Ye, wore the controversial shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens at a Paris fashion show for his brand Yeezy on Monday and has endured heavy criticism from the left ever since.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Kendall Jenner supports Jaden Smith following Kanye West’s drama in Paris
Kendall Jenner is quietly showing her stance. The model supported Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of Kanye West’s latest fashion show in Paris, after the rapper caused controversy by including ‘White Lives Matters’ shirts. And while Kendall seemed to be close to Kanye during his...
Gigi Hadid Makes Her Feelings About Kanye West Crystal Clear
Controversy has sparked during Paris Fashion Week. On October 3, there was said to be a surprise fashion show with another unexpected twist to go with it. The ever controversial and expanding Kanye "Ye" West hosted a secret catwalk that featured his new apparel, per The Guardian. His fashion line included a eyebrow-raising design, though, which was a t-shirt that had the words "White Lives Matter" printed on it.
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid ‘Privileged Karen’ After She Claims He Didn’t Treat Virgil Abloh Like A Real Friend
“IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN,” Kanye “Ye” West wrote on Oct. 7, continuing his feud with Gigi Hadid and the rest of the fashion world following his “White Lives Matter” fashion show. Ye, 45, shared a screenshot from an Instagram comments section, presumably the post where Tremaine Emory clapped back at Ye for claiming the late Virgil Abloh was his “best friend.” In the comment, Gigi, 27, claimed that “even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew that Kanye did not treat [Virgil] like a friend.” This set Ye off.
