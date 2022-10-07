ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000-$3,000 Hiring Bonus)

POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) WELDER-FABRICATOR ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: FLEET MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $39,865.00-$62,346.00. CLOSING DATE: 11/26/2022. SANITATION OPERATOR II ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE:...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Survey: City of Statesville conducting Community Needs Assessment

Through a partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the University of Greensboro research team, the City of Statesville is conducting a Community Needs Assessment to learn about the main concerns of community residents. City staff has been incorporating input from residents, community-based organizations and resource providers, law enforcement...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Careers on Wheels: Sixth-graders spend a day learning about job opportunities (Photos)

Under sunny skies, the first Iredell-Statesville Schools Careers on Wheels event was a success right from the start. The event was conducted in partnership with Mitchell Community College, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell County Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce on Friday. I-SS and MGSD sixth-graders...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Piedmont HealthCare announces appointment of new director of operations

Piedmont HealthCare is proud to announce Dawn Kufahl has accepted the role of director of operations. In this position, she will be the intermediary between the Piedmont HealthCare administration and offices. She will be managing 27 primary care and specialty offices ensuring each office achieves organizational goals through business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners

Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD to host ‘Afternoon Out’ community event on October 23

The Mooresville Police Department will hold an “Afternoon Out” family-friendly community event on Sunday, October 23, in Downtown Mooresville. This free event, which runs from 2 to 5:30 p.m., is designed to bring law enforcement and community together for fun activities, games, and food. Learn more about local businesses and organizations and watch engaging demonstrations.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iris Loyd Mayberry

On Friday, October 7, 2022, heaven gained another angel, Iris Loyd Mayberry, 91, of Union Grove, N.C. Iris was born on September 6, 1931, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Rev. R.C. Loyd and Cordia Sprinkle Loyd. She was a member of Union Grove Christian Church and played the piano for Troutman Methodist, New Prospect Baptist Church, and Union Grove Christian Church. She was a member of the Llederi Chapter American Business Women. Iris was an avid lover of traveling.
UNION GROVE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Tammy Michelle Scott

Tammy Michelle Scott, 59, daughter of the late Colis and Eloise Rankin Scott, was born May 30, 1963, and departed this life on October 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, SharDay Ontrice Gaither;...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sue Atwell Beam

Sue Atwell Beam, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on October 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born July 27, 1936, in Mooresville, N.C., to Henry and Mary Atwell and grew up in the Mooresville/Davidson area. She is survived by sisters Marie Walkup (Harold Walkup) of...
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
STATESVILLE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC

