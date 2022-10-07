Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
The Missing Photo: Descendants of former county manager donate family heirloom to Iredell County
Tucked away for quite some time in a little corner of Iredell County history was a missing photograph with its own history. Don Stevenson Jr. took “the missing photograph” of his father, Don Stevenson Sr., when he was county manager around 1948. “This photograph was made for a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000-$3,000 Hiring Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) WELDER-FABRICATOR ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: FLEET MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $39,865.00-$62,346.00. CLOSING DATE: 11/26/2022. SANITATION OPERATOR II ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE:...
iredellfreenews.com
Survey: City of Statesville conducting Community Needs Assessment
Through a partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the University of Greensboro research team, the City of Statesville is conducting a Community Needs Assessment to learn about the main concerns of community residents. City staff has been incorporating input from residents, community-based organizations and resource providers, law enforcement...
iredellfreenews.com
Careers on Wheels: Sixth-graders spend a day learning about job opportunities (Photos)
Under sunny skies, the first Iredell-Statesville Schools Careers on Wheels event was a success right from the start. The event was conducted in partnership with Mitchell Community College, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell County Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce on Friday. I-SS and MGSD sixth-graders...
Cabarrus County Schools district makes changes to 2023-2024 calendar year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area. Students in Cabarrus County will be returning earlier next fall, which means a shorter summer break for both them and teachers. Reporter Almiya White...
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Stanly News & Press
STANLY MAGAZINE: Albemarle’s housing director talks about leading his ‘city within a city’
Whenever there’s a problem within the City of Albemarle’s public housing community, whether it is overgrown vegetation along the sides of buildings, fences that need to be repaired or a chronic sewage problem impacting numerous families, Dr. Kim Scott wants to know about it so he can go about trying to fix it.
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Historic site manager to discuss cultural significance of Fort Dobbs during upcoming lecture
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site Manager Scott Douglas will discuss the cultural significance of the local fort during the French and Indian War era during an upcoming lecture at the Statesville Historical Collection. Douglas will deliver a lecture titled “Fort Dobbs: Crossroads of Cultures” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
iredellfreenews.com
Piedmont HealthCare announces appointment of new director of operations
Piedmont HealthCare is proud to announce Dawn Kufahl has accepted the role of director of operations. In this position, she will be the intermediary between the Piedmont HealthCare administration and offices. She will be managing 27 primary care and specialty offices ensuring each office achieves organizational goals through business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.
Stanly News & Press
Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners
Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD to host ‘Afternoon Out’ community event on October 23
The Mooresville Police Department will hold an “Afternoon Out” family-friendly community event on Sunday, October 23, in Downtown Mooresville. This free event, which runs from 2 to 5:30 p.m., is designed to bring law enforcement and community together for fun activities, games, and food. Learn more about local businesses and organizations and watch engaging demonstrations.
iredellfreenews.com
Iris Loyd Mayberry
On Friday, October 7, 2022, heaven gained another angel, Iris Loyd Mayberry, 91, of Union Grove, N.C. Iris was born on September 6, 1931, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Rev. R.C. Loyd and Cordia Sprinkle Loyd. She was a member of Union Grove Christian Church and played the piano for Troutman Methodist, New Prospect Baptist Church, and Union Grove Christian Church. She was a member of the Llederi Chapter American Business Women. Iris was an avid lover of traveling.
iredellfreenews.com
Tammy Michelle Scott
Tammy Michelle Scott, 59, daughter of the late Colis and Eloise Rankin Scott, was born May 30, 1963, and departed this life on October 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, SharDay Ontrice Gaither;...
iredellfreenews.com
Sue Atwell Beam
Sue Atwell Beam, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on October 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born July 27, 1936, in Mooresville, N.C., to Henry and Mary Atwell and grew up in the Mooresville/Davidson area. She is survived by sisters Marie Walkup (Harold Walkup) of...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
