Ha Nam increasingly attracts tourists by the beauty of its natural scenery and new and unique destinations. Ha Nam is known as one of the provinces of the North that possesses unspoiled natural scenery, besides it also has historical places and long-standing traditional craft villages. Unlike other tourist destinations in the North, Ha Nam is increasingly proving its attraction with its peaceful beauty that does not fade over time. Temporarily away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the mountainous region has attracted many tourists to visit, not only to be immersed in nature but also to enjoy the most idyllic things.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO