ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy TE Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

Just when we thought things were settling down at the tight end position, last week saw two key starters (Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox) sit out because of injuries and this week brings the first set of byes. As such, our Week 6 fantasy TE rankings for standard leagues are a bit lacking, making sleepers and waiver-wire streamers tough to come by.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football (Updated)

Nothing is worse than a starting fantasy football player being "questionable" going into Monday Night Football, but that's the situation with JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of the Raiders-Chiefs AFC West showdown. Fortunately, there are plenty of widely available pivots if JuJu's injury keeps him out, but fantasy owners will still need to check for the latest updates before making that final start 'em, sit 'em decision of Week 5.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Panthers fire Matt Rhule? Poor record, offensive performance leads Carolina to part ways with third-year coach

Matt Rhule entered the NFL as one of the most coveted coaching prospects available. He didn't even make it two-and-a-half years with the team that hired him. The Panthers announced on Monday that they had fired Rhule after just 38 games with the team. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, was also let go.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

How Patrick Mahomes could make things awkward for Troy Aikman on 'Monday Night Football'

Troy Aikman could call a bit of history Monday in Kansas City. It might be a bit of an awkward moment for the ESPN analyst. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Raiders with 162 touchdown passes. He needs only four to pass Aikman's career passing touchdown mark of 165. Aikman would be the sixth Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Mahomes would pass in career passing touchdowns, according to Stathead. Mahomes has thrown for at least four touchdown passes 14 times in his 67 career games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Troy Aikman slammed for 'misogynistic' comment addressing roughing the passer call during Chiefs-Raiders 'Monday Night Football' game: 'Take the dresses off'

When ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the hope was to get the public talking about the "Monday Night Football" broadcasts — just not like this. In the second quarter of the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders, Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty that sparked commentary from Aikman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 6 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em in Week 6, and things don't get easier with four teams — Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Titans — off for the first bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 6 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Commanders coach Ron Rivera apologizes for 'quarterback' comments, Carson Wentz says the pair are 'cool'

Ron Rivera made serious waves across the football world when he indicated that quarterback play was the key factor in limiting the Commanders' success on Monday. Rivera's words, viewed by many as a biting critique towards Washington QB Carson Wentz — a player Rivera was thought to have been integral in acquiring — caused a bit of a frenzy, with some, including former Commanders starter Alex Smith, saying Rivera was out of pocket.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL picks, predictions for Week 6: Packers cool Jets; Ravens roll Giants; Chargers buck Broncos

We're already reached the one-third point of the NFL season, and Week 6 brings two matchups that will be among the most-viewed games this season. Buffalo travels to Kansas City in a rematch of last year's 42-36 AFC divisional playoff game that is on the short list of greatest playoff games ever. These are the two best offenses in the AFC, and quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes II are in the thick of the MVP discussion. This game is at 4:25 p.m. ET window. Why is it not on Sunday Night Football?
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs

Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Baker Mayfield injury update: Panthers quarterback battling ankle ailment amid on-field struggles

Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 6: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

The 2022 NFL season continues into Week 6, but the Lions, Titans, Texans, and Raiders will be off the NFL DFS slate because of bye weeks. Even with four fewer teams, it's getting easier to craft lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings because we have more knowledge of usage and matchups. Most important, it's getting easier to identify worthwhile daily fantasy sleepers to add to stacks, which are important in both cash games and tournaments.
NFL

