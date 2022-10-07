We're already reached the one-third point of the NFL season, and Week 6 brings two matchups that will be among the most-viewed games this season. Buffalo travels to Kansas City in a rematch of last year's 42-36 AFC divisional playoff game that is on the short list of greatest playoff games ever. These are the two best offenses in the AFC, and quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes II are in the thick of the MVP discussion. This game is at 4:25 p.m. ET window. Why is it not on Sunday Night Football?

