3printr.com
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing starts with six-figure initial investment
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing GmbH officially opened its doors for business on October 4th, 2022. By combining the use of state-of-the-art production technologies and expertise in surface finishing, custom parts and components meeting industrial quality standards can be created. From idea to production to delivery, Blueprint as a development and manufacturing partner enables efficient product manufacturing options from all levels of part complexity.
IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and manufacture computer chips in NY
IBM says it will spend the money on the development and manufacturing of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing in the U.S.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
moderncampground.com
3D-Printed Cabins: The Future of Glamping
Build more for less, this is what robotic construction company RIC Technology strives to bring to its clients. With its use of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, high-performance materials, and parametric design, RIC is helping innovate the glamping industry, paving the way for the future of a cost-efficient and labor-savvy industry.
equalocean.com
Electric Vehicle Company Niutron Will Launch Its First Product Tonight
Niutron (Chinese:自游家汽车) was founded as a new project in 2018 by Li Yinan, the founder of the electric scooter company Niu Technologies and also a former Huawei executive. Niutron is based in Beijing, with a research center in Shanghai. Niutron developed the "Gemini" platform within three years, and its R&D team grew to a group of 1,000 people with an average of more than 10 years of working experience.
foodsafetynews.com
One-stop shop for food safety certification
An organization that puts the spotlight on the value of farmworkers in helping to keep this country’s fresh produce safe and healthy has moved another step forward in benefiting growers, retailers, farmworkers and consumers. Incubating since 2009, the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), which began certifying produce farms in 2014,...
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
moderncampground.com
RV Dealers Convention/Expo Workshop to Help Dealers Protect and Grow Wealth
Brad Stanek, senior vice president of The Stanek Group at Morgan Stanley, will help dealers get the most out of their net worth during a workshop at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas next month. The education session is part of the dealer/GM track at the convention. Titled...
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
salestechstar.com
Leading Food and Beverage Company Chooses Veryfi to Enhance Customer Loyalty Applications
World’s iconic brands accelerate initiatives for increased loyalty and shopper insights. Veryfi, using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to instantly transform documents into structured data, announced that its technology has been selected by a global top three food and beverage company to enhance its customer loyalty applications. “It’s this kind...
Universal Robots Ships Cobots with Two-Week Lead Time, Enabling Manufacturers to Meet Tax Deduction Deadline
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Facing unprecedented low unemployment figures, manufacturers of all sizes are struggling to fill repetitive and undesirable manufacturing jobs. With the help of the Section 179 tax deduction, US businesses may be able to significantly stretch their use-it-or-lose-it 2022 budgets and purchase collaborative robots to take on the repetitive manufacturing tasks that workers don’t want. Section 179 requires that qualified equipment and off-the-shelf software is purchased and placed into service by December 31, 2022, but with its unique two-week ship program, Universal Robots (UR) can make that happen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005453/en/ Universal Robots is able to ship its collaborative robots in just two weeks, overcoming significant supply chain challenges. The quick lead time enables manufactures to meet the section 179 tax deduction deadline. (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
Congress can ensure American manufacturers get a fair shake
Job creators, innovators, the backbone of our economy — that’s how most Americans view manufacturers, whom we celebrate on this first Friday in October on Manufacturing (“MFG”) Day. Unfortunately, a small and well-funded group of outliers known as “patent trolls” continues to prey on and threaten hard-working U.S. manufacturers.
Woonsocket Call
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
Gizmodo
The Best Tools and Techniques for DIY Tech Support
Sooner or later, something’s going to go wrong with your tech—and that’s when you’ve got a choice to make. As with all the jobs that need doing around the home, either you call the professionals in and pay for help, or you attempt to do the required fix yourself for free. There are pros and cons to both options, but the barrier to do-it-yourself tech support is lower than you might think.
How ERP Systems Reduce Costs And Improve Profits For SMEs
Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt am Main, DeutschlandPhoto by Yibei Geng on Unsplash. The ERP market is rapidly expanding, with the total market size expected to exceed $4.95 billion by 2024.
getnews.info
Fonnov Aluminium Revolutionizing The 7075 Aluminum Extrusions Industry With Groundbreaking Range Of Products
Fonnov Aluminium is a one-stop Chinese 7075 aluminum extrusions and fabrication manufacturer delivering cutting-edge, precise aluminum products with a commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional workmanship. Aluminum alloys are widely used in the hardware and automotive industries due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and low cost. 7075 aluminum extrusions are...
techunwrapped.com
Pat Gelsinger is clear about the future of Intel, and this involves diversifying and strengthening the supply chain
Last week we had the opportunity to attend a Q&A with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. As many of our readers will know, Pat Gelsinger took on a very important responsibility when he took over the chip giant in January 2021. At that time the company had been overtaken in the general consumer market by the Ryzen 5000, and in the professional sector the competition from the AMD EPYC was also taking its toll .
