SALEM RUNS OUT IF BULLETS IN SHOOTOUT
In series that’s been decided by a total of five points over the last three meetings, the Quakers and Warriors did not disappoint on Friday night, with the Warriors winning a shootout 39-34 over the Quakers at Sebo Stadium. For Carrollton, the game plan was Chase Ohlstrom early, Chase...
Austintown-Fitch outlasts No. 16 Wadsworth in four overtimes, 42-35
WADSWORTH, Ohio — It took four overtimes to decide a winner between two of the top teams in the state in Divisions I and II. But Austintown-Fitch came away with the 42-35 nonconference win after making the long drive to face No. 16 Wadsworth on Friday night. Debuting a...
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player
The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
See what cold will do to the ball at Guardians’ playoff games
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the chilly Cleveland weather could be a secret weapon for the Guardians in the American League playoffs.
Medina, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Medina. The Brunswick High School football team will have a game with Medina High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. The Rocky River High School football team will have a game with Medina High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
Guardians fans celebrate on the streets of Cleveland after winning first playoff series since 2016
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of regular season success under manager Terry Francona playoff bound for their fifth time in their last seven seasons. However, since 2016, playoff series wins have eluded Cleveland. That all changed Sunday afternoon. The Guardians punched their ticket to the...
How much is parking? Sights, sounds from Guardians Wild Card series Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On a dreary, brisk day, the Guardians faithful turned out for the opener of the Tampa Bay-Cleveland Wild Card series at Progressive Field. Here are a few sights and sounds we captured, from parking costs to how loud the fans got and more:. Parking costs: If...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Meet Mentor's Mullet Champs: Rich Baron and his barber Brandon Mercer are finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships
CLEVELAND — It’s a courageous hairstyle known by many names:. The Mississippi Mudflap. The Kentucky Waterfall. The Canadian Passport. The Beaver Paddle. The Achy-Breaky-Big-Mistakey. The Tennessee Tophat. But it’s best known by its technical name: The Mullet. A hairstyle in which the hair is cut shorter at the...
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
No injuries in blaze at Akron pizza shop; fire crews still on-scene
Firefighting crews are at an Akron pizza shop along Sand Run Road. Live video of the scene shows a haze of smoke billowing from Pavona's Pizza Joint, 32 Sand Run Road, near the West Market Street Intersection.
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Cleveland officials looking for missing woman
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Pasierb was last seen in the area of West 25th Street...
Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun
Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
