Louisville, OH

ysnlive.com

SALEM RUNS OUT IF BULLETS IN SHOOTOUT

In series that’s been decided by a total of five points over the last three meetings, the Quakers and Warriors did not disappoint on Friday night, with the Warriors winning a shootout 39-34 over the Quakers at Sebo Stadium. For Carrollton, the game plan was Chase Ohlstrom early, Chase...
CARROLLTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player

The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Louisville, OH
Massillon, OH
Ohio Sports
Louisville, OH
Massillon, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland officials looking for missing woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Pasierb was last seen in the area of West 25th Street...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsymom.com

Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun

Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
STARK COUNTY, OH

