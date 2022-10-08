Perquimans facing $340K expense for housing inmate

HERTFORD — Perquimans County may have to pay $340,000 for medical care and other expenses related to housing a jail inmate who was incarcerated for assaulting a Perquimans emergency medical services worker in 2021.

Minutes from the Sept. 19 Perquimans Board of Commissioners meeting indicate the county was billed expenses for the female inmate because she was in the county’s custody at Albemarle District Jail. Under current state law, counties are responsible for all expenses for inmates in their custody.

Perquimans, Camden and Pasquotank counties are partners in the jail but pay expenses like medical care individually. If the inmate has to be cared for at another facility, the county with custody responsibility has to pay that expense as well.

“The person was placed in jail and we had to cover her medical costs of approximately $200,000,” the Perquimans meeting minutes state. “Then, we received a bill from (the N.C.) Department of Public Safety when she was in Raleigh stating we owed $140,000 in custody costs.”

The minutes also noted: “This one case impacted the county budget by 2-3 cents on our tax rate.”

Keith Nowell, a candidate for Perquimans commissioner on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, asked commissioners during their Oct. 3 meeting why county taxpayers had to foot the bill for the inmate. He said the county should have insurance to cover unexpected expenses like those connected to the inmate’s medical care.

Nowell told commissioners that the cost of inmate medical care is a burden to county taxpayers, who can hardly afford it “in these inflationary times.”

County Manager Frank Heath explained this week that even before Nowell raised the issue of insurance coverage, the Albemarle District Jail Commission had discussed the possibility of acquiring insurance coverage to take care of unexpected costs to counties. Heath said the ADJ board talked about the issue a couple of months ago.

In addition, state officials are discussing some kind of modification to the law or other relief, Heath said, so that counties don’t have to foot these costs on their own.

Heath told The Daily Advance Friday that the county has not yet paid the $340,000 bill.

“We are not paying the bill as of yet — still negotiating,” he said.

Heath said the jail is negotiating with the state on the county’s behalf.

“(Jail Administrator) Bob Jones at ADJ has been a big help to Perquimans in trying to get this straight,” Heath said.

In an unrelated matter, the Perquimans Board of Commissioners approved a two-year contract at $36,000 a year for lobbying services with former state Sen. Bob Steinburg of Chowan County and Jackson Stancil, a veteran state government lobbyist. Elizabeth City City Council also has agreed to hire Steinburg and Stancil for $36,000 a year for two years. Other counties in the region, including Camden, are pondering bids from the lobbying firm.