ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall

An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Parker
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Anthony Joshua
The Independent

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Boxing set for era-defining night as ‘women show the men how it’s done’

Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2.The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24-hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after a gentle relax, everything is set for Saturday night. It is great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Michael Pagani Lands Savage Flying Knee KO

MMA fighter Michael Pagani executed a stunningly brutal flying knee to put Dylan Hantig out cold at Venator FC 12. The lightweight clash between the two Italian fighters featured on the undercard of the event held in Montecatini Terme, Italy on Saturday. Both Pagani and Hantig were battling to keep their undefeated records in tact.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Seems Likely, Says Frank Warren

Frank Warren, the co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has confirmed that his boxer will likely face division veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3. Fury had recently been in talks to have a blockbuster with Anthony Joshua - but their discussions fell apart when the two were unable to finalize a deal in time for a year-end encounter.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Boxing Gloves#Bbc Two#Combat#British#Ibo#Commonwealth#Women Of Steel All#Bst Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport
Boxing Scene

Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens

Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
CARSON, CA
BBC

Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player

Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
TENNIS
The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr giving away Conor Benn fight merchandise to fans after cancellation

Chris Eubank Jr is set to give away leftover merchandise to fans after the cancellation of his planned fight with Conor Benn.The two British boxers were due to meet at the O2 Arena on Saturday 8 October, but the fight was called off after it was revealed that Benn had returned a positive test for clomifene, a banned substance, resulting in the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) withdrawing its sanctioning of the fight. The news came just days before the pair were due to meet, with the abandonment of the encounter only confirmed last Thursday after efforts from...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tommy Fury wants to ‘shut up’ Jake Paul and KSI with fights on same night

Tommy Fury has said that he is willing to fight both Jake Paul and KSI on the same night, describing the pair of internet personalities as “two fools that need shutting up”.The 23-year-old half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has begun his professional boxing career with eight consecutive wins and is preparing for an encounter with Paul Bamba in Dubai next month.He had been due to take on Paul last December in Florida, but was forced to withdraw after contracting a bacterial chest infection and suffering a broken rib, while plans for a subsequent meeting were derailed by...
FIFA
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
BoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on Jan.28th says Frank Warren

By Robert Segal: Anthony Yarde will challenge IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev for his three titles next year on January 28th, says promoter Frank Warren. Before that, Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) will take a tune-up against a still-to-be-determined opponent on November 19th at the Telford International...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Wilder vs Helenius UK TV networks reject Pay Per View clash

Wilder vs Helenius won’t feature on any of the significant British boxing networks after Premier Boxing Champions booked in the Pay Per View. Charging $74.99 on FOX Sports PPV in the United States, PBC wants a return for the WBC heavyweight title. They’ve opted to also ask for a PPV fee worldwide.
TV & VIDEOS
MiddleEasy

Frank Mir Wants Retirement Fight at Event Headlined by Daughter Bella Mir

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to hang up his gloves after more than 20 years in combat sports. The submission specialist has had a storied career over the last two decades, but in recent years, Mir’s focus has shifted to guiding his daughter Bella Mir as she navigates her own career in combat sports. During that time, Mir has also worked to heal some lingering injuries and feels that he is now ready for one more fight before calling it quits.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy