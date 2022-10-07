Read full article on original website
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Boxing set for era-defining night as ‘women show the men how it’s done’
Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2.The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24-hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after a gentle relax, everything is set for Saturday night. It is great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was...
Watch: MMA Fighter Michael Pagani Lands Savage Flying Knee KO
MMA fighter Michael Pagani executed a stunningly brutal flying knee to put Dylan Hantig out cold at Venator FC 12. The lightweight clash between the two Italian fighters featured on the undercard of the event held in Montecatini Terme, Italy on Saturday. Both Pagani and Hantig were battling to keep their undefeated records in tact.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Seems Likely, Says Frank Warren
Frank Warren, the co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has confirmed that his boxer will likely face division veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3. Fury had recently been in talks to have a blockbuster with Anthony Joshua - but their discussions fell apart when the two were unable to finalize a deal in time for a year-end encounter.
Savannah Marshall: Shields Says There is Rematch Clause - But There is None!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is ready for the biggest fight of her pro career. This coming Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, she will collide with her amateur rival - IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields. The fight was due to happen several weeks ago, but it postponed...
See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video
Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’. The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7). In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad...
Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens
Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
Chris Eubank Jr giving away Conor Benn fight merchandise to fans after cancellation
Chris Eubank Jr is set to give away leftover merchandise to fans after the cancellation of his planned fight with Conor Benn.The two British boxers were due to meet at the O2 Arena on Saturday 8 October, but the fight was called off after it was revealed that Benn had returned a positive test for clomifene, a banned substance, resulting in the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) withdrawing its sanctioning of the fight. The news came just days before the pair were due to meet, with the abandonment of the encounter only confirmed last Thursday after efforts from...
Tommy Fury wants to ‘shut up’ Jake Paul and KSI with fights on same night
Tommy Fury has said that he is willing to fight both Jake Paul and KSI on the same night, describing the pair of internet personalities as “two fools that need shutting up”.The 23-year-old half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has begun his professional boxing career with eight consecutive wins and is preparing for an encounter with Paul Bamba in Dubai next month.He had been due to take on Paul last December in Florida, but was forced to withdraw after contracting a bacterial chest infection and suffering a broken rib, while plans for a subsequent meeting were derailed by...
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boost with Tyson’s promoter Frank Warren ‘working hard’ to secure 2023 fight
FRANK WARREN has vowed to "work hard" to make Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury finally happen next year. The match-up has twice fallen through already, but Warren is determined to see his man TNT get a shot at the Problem Child. Fury, 23, was due to fight Paul last December...
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on Jan.28th says Frank Warren
By Robert Segal: Anthony Yarde will challenge IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev for his three titles next year on January 28th, says promoter Frank Warren. Before that, Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) will take a tune-up against a still-to-be-determined opponent on November 19th at the Telford International...
Wilder vs Helenius UK TV networks reject Pay Per View clash
Wilder vs Helenius won’t feature on any of the significant British boxing networks after Premier Boxing Champions booked in the Pay Per View. Charging $74.99 on FOX Sports PPV in the United States, PBC wants a return for the WBC heavyweight title. They’ve opted to also ask for a PPV fee worldwide.
Frank Mir Wants Retirement Fight at Event Headlined by Daughter Bella Mir
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to hang up his gloves after more than 20 years in combat sports. The submission specialist has had a storied career over the last two decades, but in recent years, Mir’s focus has shifted to guiding his daughter Bella Mir as she navigates her own career in combat sports. During that time, Mir has also worked to heal some lingering injuries and feels that he is now ready for one more fight before calling it quits.
