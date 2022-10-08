ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sarina Wiegman keeps England focused on World Cup target after win over USA

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCiU4_0iQh5kcG00

Sarina Wiegman stressed England will only be able to lay claim to being the best team on the planet once they have lifted the World Cup after her side defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.

Returning to the scene of their historic European Championship triumph in the summer, the Lionesses recorded their first victory since 2017 over the US, who had beaten them en route to claiming the 2019 World Cup.

England are 23 matches undefeated under Wiegman, winning 21 of those, as they prepare for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

When asked if her team were the best in the world at the moment, Wiegman said: “You are the best team in the world when you have won the World Cup – we didn’t.

“I think we’re in a very good place, but as I say all the time, it’s so close, there’s so many good countries. We’ve done really well, but we have to keep doing that, keep working hard and executing our plans.

“I do think you’ve seen our team grow very, very much. But we also take up some things we can really do better, we do our best to be the best we can be, and hopefully that will bring us lots more success – but we don’t know now.”

In front of a crowd of 76,893, England went ahead through Lauren Hemp ’s 10th-minute finish before Sophia Smith equalised in the 28th minute after Georgia Stanway lost possession near her own box.

The Lionesses then benefited from two VAR checks – one resulting in the penalty from which Stanway restored their lead after 33 minutes, and another soon after that saw Trinity Rodman’s strike for the visitors disallowed, with Smith ruled to have been offside.

VAR also ensured a late penalty award against England for handball was overturned, with the ball having struck Hemp’s legs.

Wiegman felt England were deserving victors and added: “We can take lots of things from this. We don’t win a World Cup now, but it’s really good to have this moment, this game in this environment with all the people cheering for us, as we prepare for next year.

“It’s absolutely a good measure. I think the Euros was a very good measure too. It’s good to have a test against the USA because they’ve won so many things over years and years. So lots of respect for them, but hopefully we’re catching up – and again, it’s now October, it’s not July yet.”

The game saw England and the US wearing teal armbands in what they had said was “a show of unity and common cause…to stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims”. The teams together held up a banner reading ‘PROTECT THE PLAYERS’ just before kick-off, while the Wembley arch was also lit teal.

The fixture came four days on from the publication of a report from an independent investigation which said verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League in America.

US boss Vlatko Andonovski said: “It was a very special moment when the players got together and had the banner. It gave me goosebumps, and to see the support from the fans as they applauded that moment, thought it was incredible.

“It was a statement that we have to stop sexual violence. The players did an incredible job of using this game as a platform to fight against it.”

Wiegman said: “It was very important. We all wanted to be very supportive because it is very horrible that these situations occur. It should stop, people are speaking up and I think that is very strong, and we need to make sure this is going to change and not happen again.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France

England coach Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his side take on France in their second match of the World Cup on Saturday.The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half.Marlie Packer will return against France at openside flanker – the only change made to Middleton’s matchday squad from the opener at Eden Park.Lark Davies remains unavailable, with Middleton saying she will be fit for the final group game against South Africa on October 23.France have a new coaching set-up since they were beaten 36-10 by...
WORLD
The Independent

Tottenham vs Frankfurt LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction after Son and Kane strike

Tottenham Hotspur took a big step towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after coming from behind to beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on Wednesday.In a busy first half, two well-taken goals from Son Heung-min either side of a Harry Kane penalty calmed the home fans after Europa League champions Frankfurt had taken an early lead through Daichi Kamada.Any hopes of a Frankfurt comeback were dashed on the hour mark when they were reduced to 10 men after defender Tuta was sent off for his second booking after twice bringing down Son on the left wing.The German side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt

A Son Heung-min brace and Harry Kane’s first Champions League goal in nearly three years helped Tottenham take control of Group D but only after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.Spurs were left stunned when the visitors took a 14th-minute lead through Daichi Kamada but Son’s first-half brace – sandwiched between a Kane spot-kick – ensured Antonio Conte watched his team fight back to taste success for a sixth consecutive time in N17 this season despite Faride Alidou’s late header.Kane did blaze a second penalty over in stoppage-time and Frankfurt ended with 10-men after Tuta’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope

Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League following a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan.Ousmane Dembele had put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute, but the opener was cancelled out 10 minutes later by Nicolo Barella.Inter then went ahead just after the hour mark through Lautaro Martinez before Lewandowski’s first of the night, as Barcelona looked to have found a way back into the game.They then found themselves behind again inexplicably when Robin Gosens’ 89th-minute goal restored the Italian side’s lead, but Lewandowski’s added-time header would ensure Barcelona’s exit from the competition...
UEFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers

Perhaps the key to getting the best out of Mohamed Salah is to drop him. Omitted then unleashed, the Egyptian warmed up for Manchester City with the fastest treble in Champions League history. In six minutes and 12 seconds of magical mayhem, Salah served a reminder of his brilliance. Rangers may consider themselves unfortunate to have faced him at his rapacious, rampant best, but a game in which Liverpool trailed ended up as a rout, Salah coming off the bench to seal their belated first away win of the season in spectacular style. Perhaps it added to the oddity of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wasps suspended from Gallagher Premiership as administration looms

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.“The RFU will continue...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s 7-1 thrashing of Rangers at Ibrox instantly changed the mood around the club ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday.The Anfield side have had a wretched start to their league campaign with only two wins in eight but they ran riot against the Govan men in their Champions League clash in Glasgow.Rangers took the lead in the 17th minute through Scott Arfield but the Reds reasserted themselves and Roberto Firmino grabbed a double, fellow striker Darwin Nunez added a third before substitute Mo Salah  scored three goals in six minutes and 12 seconds –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#England#United States
The Independent

Mikel Arteta responds to criticism from former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism from former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - insisting his current squad is more "hard-working" than in previous years.Aubamayang left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in February, his contract torn up having not been in and around the first-team after Arteta dropped his then-skipper for returning late from an agreed break.His stint in Spain lasted just seven months before he returned to the Premier League with Chelsea and a video emerged in recent days of the Gabon forward slating Arteta's management skills."To manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta) can't deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham survive late scare as sensational Harry Kane and Son Heung-min down Frankfurt

A return to the top of the Champions League group for Tottenham Hotspur but, much more importantly, a return to form for Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. It wasn’t just that both scored twice each as Antonio Conte’s side came back from one down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2, it was that they were so fluidly setting each other up again, with the manner Son let fly with the volleyed third also reflecting the release both were feeling.It’s too soon to say this was a turning point, especially given that Kane skied a late penalty, but it was something...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

879K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy