BOWLING GREEN — With all five players posting scores in the 80s, St. Ursula Academy won the Division I girls golf district tournament played Tuesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club. The Arrows posted a 339 team score, 12 strokes better than second-place Lexington. The top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state tournament play Oct. 21-22 at Ohio State’s Gray Course in Columbus. Senior Payton Donnelly paced the Arrows with an 82, good for second place individually. Sophomore Emma Myers shot 85, and senior Hannah Chung and ninth-grader Kennedy Donnelly each shot 86. Junior Sophia Antypas finished at 89. Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a 67 to claim medalist honors and an individual state tournament qualifying spot. Brooklynn Adkins of Ontario claimed the other individual qualifying spot after tying for third at 83 with Lexington’s Trynity Wolfe.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 5 MINUTES AGO