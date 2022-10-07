ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
dmagazine.com

A Brief History of the Round Top Antiques Show

The Round Top secret is out—that much we know for sure. Since it’s advent as a humble Oktoberfest in the late ’60s, the biannual antiques show has exploded into a who’s who affair with 4,000 vendors and nearly 100,000 visitors taking over the sleepy Central Texas town. But how did it become what it is today, and with big-name buyers moving in, where is it headed? With VIP shoppers swooping in and corporate backers buying up venues, what will happen to the fabric of this once-quaint antiques fair? We look at the past, present, and future of this beloved shopping event.
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop

Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with. It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless, really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.
KXAN

Data: El Paso operation has bused almost as many migrants as Texas this year

As of Monday morning, El Paso reported charter buses organized by the city ferried 11,197 migrants to Chicago and New York this year alone — with 2,441 going to Chicago and the other 8,756 to New York. That's according to data posted on the city's recently launched migrant situational awareness dashboard, which tracks various ways the city is working with and keeping track of migrants there.
EL PASO, TX

