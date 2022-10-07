Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
WWE RAW News – Dexter Lumis Crashes The Miz’s Birthday Party, Candice LeRae’s Big Win
Dexter Lumis crashed The Miz’s birthday party on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Lumis wound up causing The Miz to push his wife Maryse into a birthday cake that was set up at ringside. Road Dogg would later tell The Miz in a backstage segment that he’ll have...
WWE Shares Off-Air Footage Of Bobby Lashley After Brock Lesnar Attack
Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley insisted on walking out of RAW on his own two feet after an attack by Brock Lesnar. On RAW, Lesnar returned to attack Lashley ahead of the latter’s U.S. title defense with Seth Rollins. Rollins, still hurting from the Fight Pit match...
Michelle McCool Shares Funny Tortilla Challenge Video With The Undertaker
Michelle McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time. She is also married to The Undertaker. The Undertaker is enjoying retirement life and is showing fans who he really is after years...
The Good Brothers Return To WWE
The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have returned to WWE. During this week’s episode of RAW, Gallows and Anderson returned after AJ Styles tricked Finn Balor into believing he was joining The Judgment Day. As the Judgment Day was cutting a promo, Styles came out and said...
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
WWE’s Head Of Long-Term Creative Names Favorite Non-WWE Wrestlers
Stars such as Jamie Hayter, Will Ospreay, Hikaru Shida, and Daniel Garcia could one day be working with WWE if the company’s new head of long-term creative gets his way. This month, WWE hired Rob Fee under the official title of ‘Director of Long-Term Creative’ to oversee storylines across all brands of the company.
Four Wrestlers Done With Impact Wrestling
Following Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are officially done with the promotion, according to Pwinsider. There’s no word on what is next for the wrestlers. Maria has previously stated that she’s had...
WWE Touts Success Of Extreme Rules 2022
Wrestling Inc reports that a memo from WWE to senior officials in the company revealed that Extreme Rules 2022 was the highest-grossing show in the pay-per-view’s history. It was also the largest viewing audience for an Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw the return of Bray...
Tony Khan Reveals Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, More
During a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, AEW President Tony Khan commented on if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly, his occasional on-air appearances, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly: “I...
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
Roderick Strong Returns To WWE NXT, Veer Lures Away Sanga From Match
Roderick Strong returned to WWE NXT TV this week for the first time since NXT Worlds Collide. On Tuesday night’s show, Strong was brought out in a wheelchair by Ivy Nile to meet up with the Creed Brothers who were meeting him in the hospital. Strong hyped up Julius ahead of his match with Damon Kemp at Halloween Havoc.
Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion
Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
Bray Wyatt To Appear On WWE SmackDown Going Forward
As noted, the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt made his anticipated return at Extreme Rules this past Saturday. One question that some have asked is which brand the former Universal Champion will mostly appear on. We might finally have that answer. According to Pwinsider, the Eater of Worlds is currently...
