WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
Michelle McCool Shares Funny Tortilla Challenge Video With The Undertaker
Michelle McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time. She is also married to The Undertaker. The Undertaker is enjoying retirement life and is showing fans who he really is after years...
WWE RAW News – Dexter Lumis Crashes The Miz’s Birthday Party, Candice LeRae’s Big Win
Dexter Lumis crashed The Miz’s birthday party on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Lumis wound up causing The Miz to push his wife Maryse into a birthday cake that was set up at ringside. Road Dogg would later tell The Miz in a backstage segment that he’ll have...
Ronda Rousey’s Message For Upset Liv Morgan Fans: Cry About It, Neckbeards!
Ronda Rousey doesn’t give a damn what you think after she defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. On Sunday morning, Rousey took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself choking Morgan out with her...
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali, Says He’s ‘Amazingly Talented’
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey gave some high praise to fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, calling him ‘amazingly talented.’ She said,. “I think he is, he’s amazingly talented. Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that.“...
Four Wrestlers Done With Impact Wrestling
Following Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are officially done with the promotion, according to Pwinsider. There’s no word on what is next for the wrestlers. Maria has previously stated that she’s had...
Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion
Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
The Good Brothers Return To WWE
The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have returned to WWE. During this week’s episode of RAW, Gallows and Anderson returned after AJ Styles tricked Finn Balor into believing he was joining The Judgment Day. As the Judgment Day was cutting a promo, Styles came out and said...
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
Daniel Cormier Comments On His WWE Extreme Rules Appearance
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. After the match, Cormier spoke about being part of the bout:
WWE Shares Off-Air Footage Of Bobby Lashley After Brock Lesnar Attack
Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley insisted on walking out of RAW on his own two feet after an attack by Brock Lesnar. On RAW, Lesnar returned to attack Lashley ahead of the latter’s U.S. title defense with Seth Rollins. Rollins, still hurting from the Fight Pit match...
Matt Hardy Offers Apology For Seemingly Suicidal Post In 2011
During the most recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star apologized for a 2011 post on his YouTube channel, which some speculated was an apparent suicide note. However, the message was meant to indicate a career change for Hardy. You can check out...
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
Booker T Says Sammy Guevara Needs To Keep Everyone Out Of His Business
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sammy Guevara’s future in the wrestling business, the star qualities of Guevara, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Guevara’s future: “I...
News On DX, GUNTHER & Imperium, Damage CTRL, Xavier Woods, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at the formation of DX:. “Watch how D-Generation X took shape in 1997 and 1998, featuring Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and more Attitude Era degenerates.”. You can check out the latest edition of...
