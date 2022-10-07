Read full article on original website
BBC
West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Hammers going in right direction - David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes believes his team are "going in the right direction" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
BBC
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chelsea have had a strong week - Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his team have had a "strong week", following up a Champions League win over AC Milan with a 3-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
Chelsea vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The post-Bruno Lage era begins in earnest for Wolves with a tough fixture against Chelsea.The club are currently without a permanent manager, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly in their sights after his sacking by Sevilla.FOLLOW LIVE: Team line-ups and all the action as Chelsea host WolvesChelsea have also already made a managerial change this season, with Graham Potter beginning to mould his team as he wishes. The former Brighton boss got his first win at the club last weekend against Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late winner and a fine performance against AC Milan in the Champions League will give...
Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League
The Blues will be aiming for back-to-back victories in the group stages.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
How to live stream West Ham vs Fulham and watch Premier League online from anywhere today, team news
Here's how to live stream West Ham vs Fulham no matter where you are today, with David Moyes' Irons looking to finally stack up wins and reel in the high-flying Cottagers.
SB Nation
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat
Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
Newcastle fans display brilliant Sky Sports News flag to mark one-year Saudi takeover anniversary before Brentford clash
NEWCASTLE fans displayed a huge Sky Sports News-themed banner to mark the one-year anniversary of their controversial Saudi takeover. The Toon faithful made the display ahead of their St James' Park clash with Brentford this afternoon. A huge flag featured the trademark yellow Sky Sports ticker, featuring the phrase "Newcastle...
Roy Keane hints at managerial return with Man Utd legend a shock visitor at Preston vs West Brom
ROY KEANE was a shock visitor at Preston vs West Brom on Wednesday night to set tongues wagging about a managerial return. Manchester United legend Keane does want to be a boss again — as we revealed last year — despite his Sky Sports pundit role. But Steve...
Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss
Expected to challenge for promotion, the Baggies are down in the bottom three with just one win from 13 games
Where To Watch, Live Stream: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham take on Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
BBC
Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey
Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EPL Thriller
England midfielder Bukayo Saka netted twice for the Gunners, while all the other scorers were South American.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Shaun Wane has named his...
Steve Bruce sacked by West Brom after poor start to the season
Steve Bruce has been sacked by West Brom after a poor start to the season that has left the club in the relegation zone. The decision follows a 0-0 draw at home against Luton Town, which extended the Baggies’ winless run in the Championship to eight matches. A club...
Soccer-West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham 3-1
LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season when they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at home in a London derby on Sunday.
Everton vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for crunch Premier League clash TODAY
EVERTON are hosting Manchester United TODAY, looking to extend their unbeaten run at the expense of Erik ten Hag's sorry side. The Toffees are unbeaten in seven matches under Frank Lampard, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in August. United, on the other hand, come into the...
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – as it happened
MBM: Harry Kane’s first-half goal was enough for a win dedicated to the memory of Gian Piero Ventrone. Scott Murray was watching.
Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses
Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...
