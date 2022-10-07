ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Hammers going in right direction - David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes believes his team are "going in the right direction" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

The post-Bruno Lage era begins in earnest for Wolves with a tough fixture against Chelsea.The club are currently without a permanent manager, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly in their sights after his sacking by Sevilla.FOLLOW LIVE: Team line-ups and all the action as Chelsea host WolvesChelsea have also already made a managerial change this season, with Graham Potter beginning to mould his team as he wishes. The former Brighton boss got his first win at the club last weekend against Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late winner and a fine performance against AC Milan in the Champions League will give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Bbc Iplayer#Saudi
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat

Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Newcastle fans display brilliant Sky Sports News flag to mark one-year Saudi takeover anniversary before Brentford clash

NEWCASTLE fans displayed a huge Sky Sports News-themed banner to mark the one-year anniversary of their controversial Saudi takeover. The Toon faithful made the display ahead of their St James' Park clash with Brentford this afternoon. A huge flag featured the trademark yellow Sky Sports ticker, featuring the phrase "Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey

Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Shaun Wane has named his...
RUGBY
The Independent

Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses

Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy