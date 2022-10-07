Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
How to make the most of your Halloweekends in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Related
asu.edu
Psychoanalyzing society
ASU course dives into the intersection between psychoanalysis, social thought. What have Sigmund Freud, post-Freudian theories and the feminist movement taught us about history and society?. In spring 2023, ASU students will have a chance to investigate this topic through a course dedicated to psychoanalysis and social thought. The course...
asu.edu
ASU program aims to add more diversity to library field
Less than 3% of librarians and archivists in the United States are Black. Less than 2% are Indigenous peoples. It’s not hard, says Jessica Salow, to figure out why. “The reason why we don’t have a high representation of BIPOCBlack, Indigenous, people of color people within this profession is because many folks who are in that age range of wanting to figure out what they want to do for their career don’t understand that they can become a librarian or archivist because our profession does not reach into high schools, community colleges or anything along those lines to actually tell folks that this profession is something that they can pursue if they want to,” said Salow, an assistant archivist of Black Collections at Arizona State University.
asu.edu
Winners of the 16th annual Barlett & Steele Awards announced
American Public Media, Salt Lake Tribune, KUER public radio and StarTribune take home top prizes. A podcast series on abuse at Utah’s homes for troubled teens produced by a multiple-media team of journalists and the Minnesota StarTribune’s revelations of court-aided exploitation of accident victims have taken top honors in the 16th Annual Barlett & Steele Awards for the Best in Investigative Business Journalism.
asu.edu
Scholarship supports innovative Arizona student researchers
Aide Robles, a 2022 ARCS Scholar, is working to develop user-inspired technology for bioremediation, the process of decontaminating a polluted site by introducing microorganisms. The ARCS Foundation gives young innovators opportunities to pursue solutions to medical challenges. Photographer: Marco-Alexis Chaira/ASU. To keep up with the competitive global market and complex...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asu.edu
The 'SHPE' familia
ASU's Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers chapter fosters Hispanic representation in STEM fields. This month, SHPE de ASU, Arizona State University’s student chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, is celebrating 40 years of supporting its members, alumni and the Hispanic engineering community across the Valley. “Our mission...
asu.edu
ASU center helps policymakers make critical decisions on water
Greg Stanton didn’t need a historic drought and near collapse of the Colorado River to understand the importance of water security. As a member of the Phoenix City Council and later as mayor, Stanton guided one of the largest utilities in the country. The city manages several thousand miles of water and sewer lines, eight treatment plants, dozens of pump stations, reservoirs and wells along with 50,000 fire hydrants and nearly twice that many manholes across a 540-square-mile city.
asu.edu
ASU Fulbright faculty begin in-depth projects in Norway, Peru
Arizona State University professors Lorena Cuya Gavilano and Aaron Hess, both faculty members in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus, have received Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards for the 2022–23 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
asu.edu
Creating the future cybersecurity workforce
Cyberspace was once a place that seemed far removed from everyday lives — an abstract world or an online realm we logged into. Fast forward to today and the world lives in cyberspace — from light bulbs and locks in our homes to our cars and cellphones. Just as we need people to maintain the security of the physical spaces where we live, we also need humans to maintain the security of cyberspace.
Comments / 0