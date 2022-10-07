Read full article on original website
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters
Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
Complex
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Christian Bale thinks green-screen acting in Marvel films is ‘monotonous’ – but that’s unfair
Christian Bale is just an actor, standing in front of a green screen, asking everyone what day it is. Apparently, he did not find making Thor: Love and Thunder an entirely stimulating experience. For his role as the vitamin D-deficient supervillain Gorr in Taika Waititi’s film, he was, by his own admission, often bored and confused. This week he said that, when it came to working with green screen, “the definition of it is monotony”, and declared: “Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one...
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
msn.com
17 Stephen King movies you need to see
Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
SFGate
Alejandro González Iñárritu on Re-Cutting ‘Bardo’ Into a ‘Tightened’ Film and Why Some Modern Cinema ‘Lacks Soul’
Alejandro González Iñárritu has bemoaned modern cinema’s prioritization of style over substance. Taking to the stage in London for a wide-ranging discussion about his career, the two-time best director Oscar winner said: “I don’t care about the quality of things. When I see young filmmakers, I’m very connected to the way they express themselves. Nowadays, a lot of things look beautiful but there’s a lack of soul.”
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
Guillermo del Toro defends Martin Scorsese after a critic called the 'Taxi Driver' director self-indulgent and said his films were too long
Guillermo del Toro tweeted his thoughts on Sean Egen's piece in The Critic slamming Martin Scorcese for making his films "routinely an hour too long."
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
These viral YouTube sci-fi films are 90% produced by a scientist, self-taught in VFX
The creator of the recently-viral Sky Cruise video, Hashem Al-Ghaili is back, and this time with a feature science fiction film called 'Orbital.' The new film is about the construction of a massive ring around Earth and is due to be released in 2023. Like most of the Berlin-based biotechnologist's...
Collider
Ben Kingsley to Lead Adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'Violent Cases'
Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s graphic novel Violent Cases is getting a feature film adaptation with Ben Kingsley set to star. The project will be helmed by writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin – who collectively make up the creative team behind The Girl With All the Gifts. This is not Carey’s first foray into the mind of Gaiman, having worked on adaptations of other books in The Sandman universe as well as Lucifer. Edmund Kingsley will also produce for Lakesville Productions with Camille Gatin and Colm McCarthy for Scary Monster as well as Carlos Enrique Cuscó and Ari Taboada for Foton.Pictures.
