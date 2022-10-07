Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV
A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Ballard County ends with felony drug arrest
A Georgia woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Wickliffe in early October. A Ballard County Sheriff's Deputy conducted the traffic stop on October 1 at 3:46 am. The deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by Karli Urenamarte of Bryan Georgia, on KY HWY 286 for a traffic violation. K9 Kony was deployed and allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank awarded $500K grant to help Pemiscot Co. residents
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a $500,000 grant to help address hunger and food insecurity in Pemiscot County. The grant, from Feeding America’s Food Insecurity Equity Impact Fund, is in partnership with Faith Temple Complex. According to a release from SEMO Food Bank,...
kfmo.com
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
kbsi23.com
Business owner from Jackson sentenced to 2.5 years in prison ordered to repay $7.5M for health care fraud
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A business owner from Jackson was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million for health care fraud. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020 to three felony counts of health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
The Big Spring Historic District nestled in Carter County, Missouri is also a national historic district
Big Spring Lodge at the Big Spring Historic District, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The conservation of Big Spring, one of the largest springs in America, and the surrounding 3,966 acre cultural landscape in Ozark National Scenic Riverways continues to support recreational use and public enjoyment. (Source.)
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud scheme
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh on Thursday sentenced a business owner from Jackson, Missouri to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered him to repay $7.5 million. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020, to three felony counts: healthcare fraud, making false statements related...
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
kfmo.com
Wednesday Madison County Accident
(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
KFVS12
Man robbed at gunpoint under investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery report on Wednesday, October 5. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint. No other information has been released, but police said the armed robbery remains under investigation.
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
'I'll Just Be a Minute"
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
KFVS12
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
