ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Boardman, OH
State
New York State
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Canfield, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cheryl E Preston

Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian

In the midst of the devastation, destruction, and death of Hurricane Ian there was one person who lost his life but it was not a direct result of the storm. According to the New York Post, an Ohio man died in the midst of the wind and rain after trying to do a handstand from a balcony.Markell Hope, 34 of Akron, was staying at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he fell to his death from his hotel room balcony.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
butlerradio.com

Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River

The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
HARMONY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Phillips
WYTV.com

OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
ENON VALLEY, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Indians#Fbi#Ohio River#The American Red Cross#The Holiday Inn#The New York Yankees#The Baltimore Orioles#American League
WFMJ.com

Groundbreaking set Monday for $3M plaza in Boardman

Groundbreaking for a new $3 million project in Boardman is scheduled for Monday, October 10 at 6:00 p.m. The project is a state-of-the-art, multi-unit plaza at 15, Boardman Canfield Road next to the Men's Warehouse. The plaza will be called the Prosper Centre and will consist of four total suites:...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off

It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy