Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
Salem grad shines but Youngstown State falls to North Dakota
On the day, Davidson threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian
In the midst of the devastation, destruction, and death of Hurricane Ian there was one person who lost his life but it was not a direct result of the storm. According to the New York Post, an Ohio man died in the midst of the wind and rain after trying to do a handstand from a balcony.Markell Hope, 34 of Akron, was staying at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he fell to his death from his hotel room balcony.
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Grandparents get special recognition at Ohio school
Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking set Monday for $3M plaza in Boardman
Groundbreaking for a new $3 million project in Boardman is scheduled for Monday, October 10 at 6:00 p.m. The project is a state-of-the-art, multi-unit plaza at 15, Boardman Canfield Road next to the Men's Warehouse. The plaza will be called the Prosper Centre and will consist of four total suites:...
WFMJ.com
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off
It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need
Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m.
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Comments / 0