Critical Incident Briefing: September 24, 2022 – 6600 North 19th Avenue

​Phoenix, AZ - This incident occurred in the area of 6600 North 19th Avenue on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Patrol officers had just completed an unrelated call when they were driving along 19th Avenue just south of Glendale Avenue.

While these officers were passing by Tuckey Lane, they saw a man throwing rocks at their vehicles. Both units involved stopped further down the street and spoke with each other about what occurred. Officers then also noticed a rock had broken the spotlight on one of their patrol cars.

At this point, officers used their radios to tell a communications operator what was happening while also requesting assistance from the helicopter and an officer with less lethal munitions.

As the officer who was riding solo pulled into the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, two rocks hit his patrol car.

As the officer got out of the patrol car, he began giving commands to the man to drop the rocks. The man did not comply. The man then threw an additional rock which hit the officer in the shin. Seconds later, the man then appeared to prepare to throw another rock at which point the officer involved shooting occurred.

After the shooting officers provided medical aid to the individual and requested the Fire Department for additional help.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both patrol vehicles sustained damage from the rocks being thrown. Detectives collected several rocks from the intersection ranging in weight from 2.9 ounces to 19.8 ounces. The officers involved in this shooting are both assigned to the Desert Horizon Precinct, one of the officers has 2 and a half years on the department. The other officers have two years on.

This incident is the subject of both an internal and a criminal investigation, which will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete. An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is currently underway, in addition to a criminal investigation. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Public records law required redaction of certain personal identifying information before video is released publicly. That is why you may see some parts of Body Worn Camera (BWC) blurred or covered with a black box. Redacted video is released to local media in conjunction with the release of this Critical Incident Briefing for independent review and publication. Complete, unedited versions of the BWC are released to attorneys and the courts as evidence in a criminal case.​