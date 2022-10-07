NBCUniversal has struck a multiyear deal with Meta to bring virtual reality experiences based on its IP to the company’s Meta Quest devices, Meta executives said on Tuesday. The experiences will be based around NBCU’s The Office; Blumhouse, which will release the latest entry in its Halloween franchise this week; Universal Monsters, which includes characters like Dracula and Frankenstein’s creature; and Halloween Horror Nights. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Five Nights at Freddy's' Movie Finds Its Director in Emma TammiFacebook to Shutter Substack Rival Bulletin by Early 2023NBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour...

BUSINESS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO