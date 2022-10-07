ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

By By ERNEST LUNING
 4 days ago

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month.

Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the debate.

The state's perennial ratings leader and an NBC affiliate, 9News said it's the first time since 1994 that a major party's gubernatorial nominee has declined the station's invitation to debate.

Polis and Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, debated last week in Pueblo and have three more debates on their schedule before ballots are due on Nov. 8, along with a handful of joint appearances at candidate forums.

Ganahl, the only Republican holding statewide elected office, attributed her refusal to attend the 9News debate to "biased reporting" by one of the debate's proposed moderators, though her campaign didn't respond to a request to identify the moderator or elaborate on the coverage it considers unfair.

A Ganahl campaign release also said that 9News executives had "refused to acknowledge claims of bias and slander" provided by Ganahl's campaign involving candidates from multiple political parties. A Ganahl spokeswoman didn't respond to a request from Colorado Politics for details on the charge.

Since last week, 9News anchor Kyle Clark — one of the proposed moderators for the Fort Collins debate — has been reporting on Ganahl's repeated claims that schools "all over Colorado" are tolerating "kids identifying as cats."

Debunked claims about a rash of "furries" — people who wear anthropomorphic animal costumes — in public schools have circulated nationwide this year in right-leaning circles, drawing criticism from youth advocates who say it's a veiled attempt to target LGBTQ students. Since raising the issue on a conservative talk radio show late last month, Ganahl had doubled down on the claim, arguing that costumed students distract from learning.

“Heidi is a fighter who has stood up against intimidation, whether it was in the board room or Board of Regents, and she makes no exception for biased broadcast networks," Ganahl campaign manager Asa Dyer said in a statement.

The Polis campaign blasted Ganahl's announcement.

“One thing is clear: Heidi Ganahl does not want to be held accountable for her wildly out-of-touch, extreme views on Colorado statewide broadcasted news," Polis spokeswoman Amber Miller said in a statement.

"From the beginning of her campaign, Ganahl has avoided critical questions, blamed Colorado’s media and spent her time campaigning with conspiracy theorists and election deniers. After more than a week of spinning up wild conspiracy theories and shaming kids, Colorado has seen enough of Ganahl doing anything to justify her extreme positions.

The gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to debate on Oct. 13 in Denver in an event sponsored by CBS4 and the Colorado Sun. Polis and Ganahl meet again on Oct. 16 in Colorado Springs for a debate sponsored by The Gazette, the El Pomar Foundation and KOAA News 5. They plan to face off on Oct. 25 in Grand Junction at a debate sponsored by The Daily Sentinel, Colorado Mesa University and Colorado Public Radio.

Ballots start going in the mail to most Colorado voters on Oct. 17, and they're due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Comments / 64

nightmare
3d ago

she showed her iq. she was called out on it. she has no answers or solutions. the wait and see attitude taking Colorado from a top economy to a we'll see makes absolutely no sense.

Reply(2)
18
Robert Walters
3d ago

it's all biased it's all fake news it's all I got cheated it's all I really won, they stole it......kinda getting old already

Reply
19
Bill Ion
3d ago

Lol everyone is saying it is biased because they said the election was not stolen and there was no election fraud. These people are mad because they don’t like the truth and would rather get their brain messaged from FOX news

Reply
9
