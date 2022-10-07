ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Polygon

Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
E! News

Spooky Season Is Here: Get in the Spirit With These 15 New TV Shows and Movies

It's just a bunch of hocus pocus—and we can't get enough. Spooky season is officially here and Hollywood is running amok with TV treats to delight fans throughout October. There's nothing quite like putting on a cozy sweater, lighting some candles—just not the black flame one, of course—and turning on a scary show or movie to get us in the mood for Halloween. And there's no shortage of new offerings to choose from, including the long-awaited glorious return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the premiere of The Midnight Club and the epic conclusion to the Halloween saga with Halloween Ends.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Triangle of Sadness Free Online

Cast: Harris Dickinson Charlbi Dean Zlatko Burić Dolly de Leon Henrik Dorsin. Models Carl and Yaya are invited for a luxury cruise with a rogues' gallery of super-rich passengers. At first, all appears Instagrammable, but the cruise ends catastrophically and the group find themselves marooned on a desert island.
GamesRadar

The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
