Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons defeats Leesville Road 38-7
It's Friday and that means a big night of high school football. The Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week is in Wake County. Leesville Road High School squared off against Cardinal Gibbons Friday night in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week. Leesville fans packed the stands for just the second home game of the season. The Pride had to play their first five games on the road because the track around the football field was under construction. "Just getting to hang out with your teammates, laughing on the bus on the way there, just talking about the game plan on the way there also it was fun," said Josiah Gary, senior at Leesville. Leesville also lost last year in the playoffs to Cardinal Gibbons so players talked about wanting to avenge that loss. "Gibbons always thinks they are better than us so every year we look forward to this game," said Gary. Friday's game was also a "lei-out" game for students. "They don't make a lot of mistakes, they try and make you beat yourself; we can't beat ourselves," said Ben Kolstad, Leesville's Coach. "They're a good football team, we're a good football team, the defending state champs. We're looking forward to the opportunity to knock them off." Gibbons Coach Steven Wright praised the job of Coach Kolstad. "Ben does a great job of having his guys prepared," Wright said. "It's always a super competitive game. Playoff-type atmosphere and playoff type football here tonight."
