FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago Defender
Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project & 150 Media Stream Present Color In Motion An Activation and Installation
The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at The University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and 150 Media Stream present Color in Motion, a dance film featuring Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, on view through November 16, 2022 at 150 N Riverside Plaza, a commercial space that showcases the work of local and international artists, bringing art to everyday life.
Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health: A coffee shop’s mission to support mental health in Chicago
CHICAGO — Putting more resources into mental health is the driving force behind a new coffee shop in Lakeview. “The goal is to serve a cup of coffee to anyone who walks through the door,” said Christopher LeMark, founder of Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health Coffee Shop. Found on Belmont between Seminary and Kenmore, the […]
Bridgeport non-profit expands facilities to support inclusive artistry
CHICAGO — A Bridgeport non-profit that supports inclusive artistry is expanding. Project Onward — a non-profit art studio that currently works with more than 60 adults with developmental disabilities or mental illness — celebrated the opening of a brand new, 900-square-foot ceramic sculpture studio a floor above their main studio and gallery in the Bridgeport […]
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Why the Black Panther Party’s Legacy Refuses to Die
The Chicago History Museum will feature the activism and community service of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with a partner program marking the organization’s founding in Oakland on October 15, 1966. The Illinois Chapter was the strongest chapter in the Black Panther Party, second only to the Party’s headquarters in California.
fox32chicago.com
CFD says majority of firefighter applicants this year are Black, Hispanic
CHICAGO - Chicago’s first firefighters entrance exam since 2014 is drawing a diverse pool. The department says it has nearly 8,200 applicants and more than half are Black or Hispanic. Officials say once the application period closes on October 17, and a lottery will be used to select about...
The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI
Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
Chicago Defender
Avondale Community To Welcome New Fine Dining Bistro, With Creole Inspired Cuisine”
Chicago’s North Side is certainly becoming a hub for fantastic eateries. The Avondale community is adding yet another to their growing list of greats. CheSa’s Bistro & Bar will offer a fusion of Creole and contemporary American ﬂavors in a full ﬁne dining ambience. The 1800...
fox32chicago.com
Backers hope tiny homes will get a tryout in Chicago
CHICAGO - By all appearances, the great American love affair with stuff, and with big things to accommodate it, continues unabated. People with the means buy big homes and big garages to hold stuff. We crave giant TV screens and hulking SUVs that usually carry maybe two people. Many pay for self-storage units, a whole home for the stuff we don’t have room for. Entire industries, and a lot of real estate, depend on how we impress via excess.
Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare
This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
arizonasuntimes.com
REVIEW: ‘You Say You Want a Revolution?’ Is a Comprehensive Assessment of the Groups and Ideologies Destroying America
Our great nation and its traditions, values, and institutions continue to be attacked from within. We live in a perilous time. A revolution isn’t coming – it’s already here. The all-out assault by the progressive elites has shattered major parts of American culture – chief among them, the rule of law. We are in the midst of a life and death struggle.
depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
Chicago Defender
New Microbrewery, Cafe, Restaurant and Commercial Roaster Coming to Pullman Staffed by US. Military Veterans
Another “first” is coming to Pullman/Roseland – along with Chicago’s first national monument, first Amazon distribution center, and first union-built, green-roof Walmart. This time it’s Veteran Roasters’ combination micro-brewery, coffee roaster, restaurant, and café. 9th Ward Alderman Anthony A. Beale announced that with already a $2 million Neighborhood Opportunity grant and pending approval from the Plan Commission, the nation’s first Veterans’ Roasters cafe, commercial roaster, brewpub, and restaurant is expected to break ground in the spring of 2023.
Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?
I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
‘Keep moving to keep going’: Chicago-area woman celebrates 108th birthday
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area woman marked another milestone in her life when she turned 108 on Sept. 30. Mary Hernly Cantway, of Homewood, was showered with cards from residents in the area and from around the nation, which were hand-delivered by mayor Richard Hofeld, WLS-TV reported. “Without a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. What are your plans for Halloween this year?
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy.
nypressnews.com
‘The need is so great’: Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
Marvin Allen Named Operations Manager of CPC Logistics Solutions’ Chicago Branch
CPC Logistics Solutions (CPCLS), a subsidiary company of CPC Logistics, which provides permanent and temporary Class A CDL truck driver and warehouse logistics solutions and services, has announced Marvin Allen as its new operations manager for CPCLS’ new Chicago branch. In his role, Allen serves as the key link...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
