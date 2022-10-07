ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Defender

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project & 150 Media Stream Present Color In Motion An Activation and Installation

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at The University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and 150 Media Stream present Color in Motion, a dance film featuring Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, on view through November 16, 2022 at 150 N Riverside Plaza, a commercial space that showcases the work of local and international artists, bringing art to everyday life.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bridgeport non-profit expands facilities to support inclusive artistry

CHICAGO — A Bridgeport non-profit that supports inclusive artistry is expanding. Project Onward — a non-profit art studio that currently works with more than 60 adults with developmental disabilities or mental illness — celebrated the opening of a brand new, 900-square-foot ceramic sculpture studio a floor above their main studio and gallery in the Bridgeport […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Why the Black Panther Party’s Legacy Refuses to Die

The Chicago History Museum will feature the activism and community service of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with a partner program marking the organization’s founding in Oakland on October 15, 1966. The Illinois Chapter was the strongest chapter in the Black Panther Party, second only to the Party’s headquarters in California.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI

Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Backers hope tiny homes will get a tryout in Chicago

CHICAGO - By all appearances, the great American love affair with stuff, and with big things to accommodate it, continues unabated. People with the means buy big homes and big garages to hold stuff. We crave giant TV screens and hulking SUVs that usually carry maybe two people. Many pay for self-storage units, a whole home for the stuff we don’t have room for. Entire industries, and a lot of real estate, depend on how we impress via excess.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare

This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
CHICAGO, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

REVIEW: ‘You Say You Want a Revolution?’ Is a Comprehensive Assessment of the Groups and Ideologies Destroying America

Our great nation and its traditions, values, and institutions continue to be attacked from within. We live in a perilous time. A revolution isn’t coming – it’s already here. The all-out assault by the progressive elites has shattered major parts of American culture – chief among them, the rule of law. We are in the midst of a life and death struggle.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

New Microbrewery, Cafe, Restaurant and Commercial Roaster Coming to Pullman Staffed by US. Military Veterans

Another “first” is coming to Pullman/Roseland – along with Chicago’s first national monument, first Amazon distribution center, and first union-built, green-roof Walmart. This time it’s Veteran Roasters’ combination micro-brewery, coffee roaster, restaurant, and café. 9th Ward Alderman Anthony A. Beale announced that with already a $2 million Neighborhood Opportunity grant and pending approval from the Plan Commission, the nation’s first Veterans’ Roasters cafe, commercial roaster, brewpub, and restaurant is expected to break ground in the spring of 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?

I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
CHICAGO, IL

