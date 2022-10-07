Read full article on original website
Clarkson drops first game of the year in OT
Despite out shooting the Lakers, the Knights dropped an overtime loss today in Erie to Mercyhurst. The Knights fell behind when Chantal Ste-Croix scored at 2:02 of the 2nd period. Early in the 3rd period, Jaden Bogden would net her first goal of her career as a Golden Knight to tie up the game.
Ditzel and Bomberger Lead Clarkson Golf at Skidmore Invite
Saratoga Springs, NY – Casey Ditzel scored a team-best 76 on day two of the Skidmore Fall Invitational, helping to lead the Clarkson University Golf team to a 10th-place finish at the par-72, 6914-yard Saratoga Spa State Park Course. The Golden Knights finished 10th among the 14 teams with...
Knights fall to Merrimack
The Golden Knights looked to rebound from a disappointing OT loss on Friday night as they took on Hockey East's Merrimack College. The Knights would end up dropping their second straight 1 goal game on the weekend. Clarkson and Merrimack went scoreless in the first period but at the 4:30...
Richard and Chateauneuf Top Clarkson Runners at Hamilton Invite
Clinton, NY – Dylan Richard and Nathalie Chateauneuf headlined the Clarkson University Cross Country team's performance at the Hamilton Invitational as the Golden Knights finished in third and fourth place, respectively, in their last regular-season race in advance of the Cross Country Only Championships next weekend. The Golden Knights'...
Knights Win Seventh Straight in Four Sets Over RIT
Potsdam, NY – Following a rocky start, the Clarkson University Volleyball team won three straight sets and hit .308 over the final two games to claim a 3-1 victory (14-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15) over RIT in Liberty League action Saturday afternoon at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights, winners of...
Knights Fall to Hobart, 1-0
Geneva, NY – Hobart got off to a hot start and scored in the 10th minute against the Clarkson University Men's Soccer team, and the Golden Knights could not come up with the equalizer as the team fell 1-0 to the Statesmen in Liberty League action on Saturday afternoon.
Solid Defensive Effort from Knights in 2-0 Loss to Fifth-Ranked William Smith
Potsdam, NY – Despite playing down one due to an early red card, the Clarkson University Women's Soccer team showed well against fifth-ranked William Smith, as the Golden Knights dropped a 2-0 Liberty League decision to the Herons on Saturday afternoon at Hantz Field. The Golden Knights saw their...
Clarkson drops a OT decision to UNH
Clarkson would jump out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1 but would end up dropping a 4-3 ot decision to UNH Friday night at Cheel Arena. In the first the Knights seemed to have the energy as they jumped out to a 15 to 5 shot advantage at one point and that pressure paid off with a Power Play goal from Alex Campbell as he redirected a shot from Noah Beck. Ayrton Martino also was credited with an assist on the goal.
Bomberger Scores 76 on Day One of Skidmore Invite
Saratoga Springs, NY – Freshman Brant Bomberger birdied his last two holes on Saturday afternoon to lead the Clarkson University Golf team with a 76 on the first day of the Skidmore Fall Invitational, held at the par-72, 6914-yard Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course. Through the first round,...
Watch Live: Saegertown at Eisenhower Football
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Saegertown travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend
This weekend kicks off the Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th annual Fall Fest. For anyone who drives out to Chautauqua, New York there's a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they'll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Same time frame for...
Medevac helicopter forced to make emergency landing after striking flock of birds
A medevac helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing overnight after multiple bird strikes. The Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company released the following pictures on Friday: The fire chief said the medevac helicopter was transporting a patient from Buffalo to Erie when they hit a flock of birds, breaking multiple windows. A second medevac […]
Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County
BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
Police: Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Intentionally Ramming ATV in Sparta Township
SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly ramming an ATV operated by a Titusville man. According to a report released by Corry-based State Police on Thursday, October 6, troopers responded to an aggravated assault incident on Welsh Hill Road, in Sparta Township, Crawford County.
