Clarkson would jump out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1 but would end up dropping a 4-3 ot decision to UNH Friday night at Cheel Arena. In the first the Knights seemed to have the energy as they jumped out to a 15 to 5 shot advantage at one point and that pressure paid off with a Power Play goal from Alex Campbell as he redirected a shot from Noah Beck. Ayrton Martino also was credited with an assist on the goal.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO