Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens, Possible Life-Threatening Floods, Mudslides Expected in Central America
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for portions of Nicaragua. A hurricane warning was also posted for a portion of Colombia. A Hurricane...
Tropical Storm Julia Forms, Could Become Next Hurricane During Move Toward Nicaragua
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for portions of Nicaragua. A hurricane warning was also posted for a portion...
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as Category 1 hurricane
After reaching hurricane strength early Saturday evening, Julia has made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in the country and throughout much of Central America, with flooding rain expected to fall, even in locations well away from the coast. The disturbance AccuWeather...
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Tropical Storm Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia drenched Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. Police said two people died in the eastern El Salvador town of Guatajiagua after heavy rains caused a wall of...
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides. The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m. near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake was centered in a sparsely populated area 31 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of 15 miles (24.1 kilometers). Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on highways.
Tropical Storm Julia to weaken to a Depression as it skirts the Pacific Coast from Nicaragua to Guatemala Monday—Heavy rains to bring flash floods and mud slides
Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess […]
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast and dumped torrential rains across Central America before reemerging over the Pacific as a tropical storm. It was forecast to travel parallel to the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday. Julia hit Sunday as a...
Tropical storm Julia to soak El Salvador, Guatemala as it weakens
SAN SALVADOR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Julia is expected to dump heavy rains on parts of Central America and southern Mexico Monday after killing at least six people in the region since Saturday.
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia
As the 2022 hurricane season rolls on, a new tropical storm formed Friday off the coast of Colombia, but it is not expected to threaten the United States.
Tropical Storm Julia forms from depression off Guajira Peninsula
MIAMI - Tropical Storm Julia formed off the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia. As of 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 110 miles west of the northern tip of the Guajira Peninsula. The storm was moving to the west at 18 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Forecasts Suggest Tropical Storm Julia Could Impact East Pacific or the Gulf of Mexico
Forecasts reported that Tropical Storm Julia could extend its impact on the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Julia is downgraded to a tropical storm after losing its wind intensity. Weather agencies have been monitoring the developments of tropical storm Julia, which formed over the Caribbean Sea on...
Tropical Storm Julia emerges over Pacific after crossing Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tropical storm Julia emerged over the Eastern Pacific on Sunday evening after pummelling Nicaragua with rain and winds that damaged hundreds of homes but left no reported casualties, according to government officials.
Julia moves into El Salvador, targeting southern Mexico on Monday
Tropical Storm Julia pounded the coast of El Salvador on Monday, causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Julia slams Nicaragua, menaces Central America
Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America and southern Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour when the storm made landfall near the Laguna...
