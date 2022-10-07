ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn, WI

CBS Chicago

Wisconsin girl changes the game on her high school football team

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (CBS) – High school football is back in full swing and one Wisconsin student is changing the game.Ava Matz, a senior at Pewaukee High School, located just outside of Milwaukee.Matz took the first snap of the game as the starting quarterback during her school's homecoming game.She's been playing football since the eighth grade, and coaches said she's grown into a leader on the team."At first, it was a little hard to kind of be like, 'Where is my place? Do I get to speak up? Where is my role?'" Ava said. "And now being a senior, I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too."Matz said she hopes her story will help inspire other girls to follow their dreams.
PEWAUKEE, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

JAMES TESKA

James (Jim) Teska, 75, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 4, 2022 with his favorite Christmas music playing and his family at his side. Jim fought cancer for 22 years with courage and a strong will, persevering with a “never give up” attitude of life. He was born...
ELKHORN, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

PHYLLIS SCHULTZ

Phyllis F. Schultz, 88, of Janesville, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, on Sept. 28, 2022. Phyllis was born on Sept. 24, 1934, to Constance (Connie) Foreman in Milton Junction. Phyllis graduated from Milton Union High School in 1952. She married her steady from sixth grade on, Robert E. (Bob) Schultz, at Milton Junction Methodist Church on June 23, 1956, and honeymooned at Niagara Falls.
JANESVILLE, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

RICHARD KALB

Richard Austin Kalb was born Nov. 25, 1927, in the Town of Sharon, to Ernest and Margaret (Piper) Kalb. He passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, in Beloit. Richard was a very kind, benevolent, and bright man. He attended Darien High School, graduating in 1945. At 17 years old, he was voted to be a delegate representing the Darien Baptist Church at a National Conference of Baptist Churches in Cleveland, Ohio.
SHARON, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

RICHARD PERKINS

Richard “Rick” A. Perkins, 58, of Delavan, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, at home. He was born in Elkhorn on May 19, 1964 to Ralph Grant and Marie Elizabeth (Volp) Perkins. Rick was united in marriage to Barbara Pratt on April 10, 2010. Rick worked as a maintenance supervisor at Geneva National for 16 years.
DELAVAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
#To Be Announced#Elkhorn Independent
mywalworthcounty.com

East Troy School Board considers referendum

With the East Troy Community School District facing a nearly $1.2 million structural deficit for the 2022-23 school year, the School Board has been meeting to discuss the possibility of going to referendum to ask the community for more money for operations and facility needs. The board met Monday night...
EAST TROY, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree

Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MADISON, WI

