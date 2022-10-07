Read full article on original website
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
LSVT-BIG Therapy as Effective Online as in Clinic for Parkinson’s
Four weeks of physical therapy — specifically, the Lee Silverman Voice Therapy (LSVT)-BIG program — given via telemedicine led to improvements in life quality and symptoms in Parkinson’s disease patients similar to those observed with in-person use of LSVT-BIG, according to a small study. Larger studies of...
ajmc.com
Dr Carmen Guerra Previews Tough Topics Being Tackled at the ACCC National Oncology Conference
Carmen Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP, is a general internist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. Carmen Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP, is a general internist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. She is being honored at the Association of Community Cancer Centers' National Oncology Conference with the 2022 Clinical Research Award for her contributions to cancer equity.
Torus Biosystems Announces Appointment of Nancy Hill to Board of Directors
MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Torus Biosystems (“Torus” or the “Company”), the company pioneering molecular in vitro diagnostics for point of care use, today announced the appointment of Nancy Hill as lead Independent Director to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Hill will also serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005202/en/ Nancy Hill joins the Board of Directors of Torus Biosystems. (Photo: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
Experimental Gene Therapy Helps Restore Night Vision in People With Form of Childhood Blindness
Adults with a genetic form of childhood-onset blindness experienced striking recoveries of night vision within days of receiving an experimental gene therapy, according to researchers at the Scheie Eye Institute in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The patients had Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), a congenital...
archyworldys.com
Advancement in personalized and precision cancer medicine lies in understanding gender
The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the biopharmaceutical company MSDhas brought together leading experts in this field at the XIV Seminar for Journalists to offer a vision of the Diversity and Cancer, and address, among other things, gender differences with respect to this pathology. During the introduction to the seminar, the president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Enriqueta Felip, assured that “sex and gender influence and condition not only the appearance, development and treatment of the disease, but also exposure to risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol, so it is very important to take into account these differences, adapting strategies for cancer prevention and screening.
cgtlive.com
Janssen’s Gene Therapies Show Promise in Retinitis Pigmentosa, Geographic Atrophy
Both botaretigene sparoparvovec and JNJ-81201887 were well-tolerated in treated patients, according to data from the 2022 AAO meeting. Janssen’s gene therapies botaretigene sparoparvovec and JNJ-81201887 (JNJ-1887) have shown safety and promising signs of efficacy in treating inherited retinal disease X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) associated with the retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator (RPGR) gene (NCT03252847) and geographic atrophy (GA) in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD; NCT03144999), respectively.1,2.
labroots.com
Researchers Discover Method of Synthesizing a Cancer Drug Discovered in the Australian Rainforest
Tigilanol tiglate (also referred to as EBC-46) is a chemical compound with a storied history. Found naturally in the seeds of the blushwood tree, a rainforest plant local to Queensland Australia, the compound was identified by a biotechnology company as a potential cancer drug. The company, called QBiotics Group, uses...
ajmc.com
Dr Parisa Emami-Naeni on the Lack of Racial Diversity in Ophthalmology Residency Programs
Different factors have contributed to the lack of racial diversity in ophthalmology residency programs, and these programs build the future of the workforce, said Parisa Emami-Naeni, MD, MPH, assistant professor of ophthalmology at University of California, Davis, and vitreoretinal surgeon and uveitis specialist at UC Davis Eye Center. Different factors...
techaiapp.com
Building a bridge between neuroscience and immunology | MIT News
When Gloria Choi was making plans to launch her research lab at MIT, nearly 10 years ago, she thought it would be nice to find a side project where she could collaborate with her husband, an immunologist at Harvard Medical School. The two scientists decided to look into a startling...
cgtlive.com
TCR-T Therapy Yields Clinical Responses Across Tumor Types
ORR was 80% in the first cohort of phase 1b at the recommended phase 2 dose. IMA203, Immatics’ PRAME-targeted ACTenginecell therapy, has demonstrated clinical responses as a monotherapy in multiple forms of solid tumors, according to new data from a phase 1 dose-escalation trial (NCT03686124). The ACTengine technology, as...
getnews.info
Heart failure Pipeline: Clinical trials, Approcals, Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | Bayer, Amgen, Juventas Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline and Many Others
Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure refers to the condition when heart is not able to pump adequate blood to the body. In the absence of sufficient blood flow, all the major body functions are disrupted. Certain conditions, such as narrowed arteries in the heart (coronary artery disease) or high blood pressure, gradually leave the heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump efficiently. Heart failure can be diagnosed based on the medical and family history, a physical exam, and test results. Treating heart failure depends on the severity of the condition. Diagnostic tests include: electrocardiogram, chest X-Ray, echocardiography etc. Treatments usually include heart-healthy lifestyle changes, medicines, and ongoing care.
New Doctor Joins Digestive Health Associates
Dr. Murali Nalluri joined the gastroenterology team at Digestive Health Associates of Cheyenne/Wyoming Endoscopy Center in September 2022. He graduated from Guntur Medical College in Guntur, India. He subsequently completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Presbyterian Medical Center of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He practiced...
cancernetwork.com
Recap: Recent Advances in Multiple Myeloma: Applying Real-world Evidence to Clinical Practice
Following the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, experts in multiple myeloma discuss real-world evidence as it relates to the present-day treatment of patients. Following on the heels of the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, several experts in multiple myeloma sat down to discuss real-world...
healio.com
‘Major care gaps’ found in treatment for patients with CKD in primary care clinics
For intermediate- and high-risk patients with chronic kidney disease in primary care clinics, there are “several areas” for care improvement, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. “We were not surprised to see the major care gaps remaining for patients with CKD, who are...
