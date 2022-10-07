Read full article on original website
Related
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
this change ended the cuts and freezes
The worst thing that can happen to us when playing video content via streaming through our favorite internet browser, is that cuts and crashes occur. How could it be otherwise, this is something that is extended to most current platforms such as Disney +, for example. We mention this alternative...
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
Meta Employees Disappointed By Quality Of Horizon Worlds
As published by The Verge through the leak of two internal documents intended for Meta employees last September, the Horizon Words project of the developers who work in this metaverse is not getting the expected response, not even by the workers themselves. . It seems that few use it and do not even show some hope in their own success of the same.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Tools for Content Marketing
Link to the royalty-free image hosted on Px here. Today’s business market is much different than it was twenty years ago. Today, consumers expect to engage with the brands behind the products and services they are paying for. This is true for individual consumers and for B2B companies. Thus, the role of digital marketing is constantly evolving to meet consumer needs, making technology one of the most promising career paths.
what to choose and buying advice
Let’s start with the sound bar. These are his best cards against the surround system:. There are sound bars of all prices. Depending on the brand and features, one may cost you more or less. The most advanced are worth more than 1,000 euros, but you don’t have to look too hard to find a device affordable that is not going to escape our budget.
Tired of speculation and lack of stock? Emulators for all PlayStation
Sony is not at its best. And it is that the PlayStation 5 is not coming out as they would like, starting with the lack of stock, the overprice, and that, in terms of power, it is below the new Xbox. In addition to that, the company is coercing stores not to sell old consoles, and forcing us to buy packs that we do not need, for 200 euros more, if we want to get hold of a console. The community is beginning to tire of these practices. And, therefore, alternative solutions always appear.
Improve your videos with these 5 phone stabilizers
In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the video stabilization of the iPhone 14 Pro. The new Apple smartphone seems to have improved substantially in terms of video stabilization, with a system that combines lifelong optics with powerful algorithms that stabilize the image at the expense of cutting the ends of the video . If your thing is video recording and you want to get good results with your smartphone, whatever you have, here we show you some of the best gimbals that is currently on the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals (2nd Edition)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is already underway and promises good deals throughout the vast catalog of the e-commerce giant. Seeing how the international economic scene is with uncontrolled inflation, we recommend them especially because we believe that prices in technology and electronics will continue to rise. Amazon has launched a...
the new Prime Day is coming strong
Throughout the day today, and tomorrow, Amazon is running a new Prime Day. As on previous occasions, throughout these 48 hours it is possible to obtain a large number of products at a lower price than they would have on any other date of the year. As long as, yes, we are Amazon Prime users. Of the hundreds of products that we can find on sale, in this offer we are going to see three excellent ones with which we can renew our gaming setup: a Logitech keyboard, a mouse, and a gaming headset.
Amazon Prime Day: how to access the offers for free
A new Amazon Prime Day will be held on October 11 and 12, 2022. This will be an opportunity to take advantage of many promotions, especially on high-tech products. This event is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, but only nominally. As you will see, a trick allows you to access the offers for free.
I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?
I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
add-ons you don’t know and you should install
Among the wide variety of multimedia content that we currently consume on our computer, in addition to photos or videos, music is a key element. In fact, many of you have music libraries made up of hundreds or thousands of files that, for example, you can manage from the free Kodi software.
I’m in Spain, but Netflix thinks I’m in another country, what do I do?
Netflix makes available to us, in exchange for a monthly fee, a large catalog of series and movies to watch whenever and wherever we want. In each country, the platform offers different catalogues, with different languages, so that each user has a personalized experience depending on where they are. However, there are times when, upon entering, we can find the catalog of another country. And even a message that tells us that, despite being in Spain, the platform is not available in our country. What I can do?
Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking
Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
This is what Twitter is going to ban you from doing, but here’s a good alternative
But with everything and with it, other proposals such as Instagram or Facebook are also used for purposes related to news, marketing or entertainment. It all depends on our account and the use we make of it. In addition, here a very important factor, we talk about the accounts of the social networksis if we direct them towards a professional use, or more personal.
What are the best processors for streaming?
The broadcast of content over the internet in real time has become a phenomenon. Advances in recent years, both in computing and in telecommunications, have made it possible for something that was previously reserved for television channels to be available to everyone. However, not all PCs are prepared to perform this task with the necessary performance. That is why we are going to teach you how to choose the best processor for streaming.
More than 40% of computers are still unable to upgrade to Windows 11
One year after the launch of Windows 11, there are still more than 40% of computers working they can’t install it because of the hardware requirements that Microsoft has set for it to install and run on a computer. This has been pointed out by the asset management provider Lansweeper, which has passed a CPU test to some 27 million computers from 60,000 organizations, and which indicates that 42.76% have not passed it.
What premieres to see this October holiday on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max
Tomorrow is October 12 and therefore, in the vast majority of cases, that means a holiday to rest, unwind and go out for a breath of fresh air. Wait a minute, do you prefer to forget about everything but cozy up on the sofa at home and with the TV remote in your hand? Wish granted. And to help you in such a mission, we propose several series, movies and documentaries that either have just landed between yesterday and today or, failing that, will show up tomorrow Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Do you want to know what they are? Well, you have them below. All yours.
playing Doom in Windows Notepad
There is no doubt that DOOM is one of the most important historical classics, not only in computer games, and for several reasons. Firstly, it cemented the first-person shooter genre, secondly, it made the game unplayable on other computers like the Commodore Amiga and Atari ST, sending both platforms to the canvas. Almost 30 years have passed since then and the most surprising thing is its latest version. DOOM running in Windows Notepad? Well yes, they have managed to do it and its creator has baptized this version as NotepadDOOM.
