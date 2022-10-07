Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Marshall University expands dental residency program
The Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall University School of Medicine received approval to add a second year to its dental residency program. The second year is optional and provides residents with advanced training in clinical skills and procedures, according to an Oct. 7 news release from the university. The Commission on Dental...
beckersdental.com
5 statistics on dental appointments, delayed oral healthcare
Scheduling challenges, high out-of-pocket costs and lack of access to care continue to be barriers for patients seeking oral healthcare. Here are five statistics regarding dental appointments and delayed oral healthcare:. 1. The average wait time for an initial dental appointment is 24 days, according to a recent poll from...
beckersdental.com
Dental companies partner to expand arch implants at surgical centers
Restorative dentistry company Renew is partnering with integrated oral health company ProHealth Dental to advance the use of its full arch implant system at surgical centers in the works in the New York area and New England. Renew provides a fixed-removable, full mouth restorative process that can be completed in...
beckersdental.com
3 professionals honored with evidence-based dentistry awards
The American Dental Association recently honored three people with its evidence-based dentistry awards. The Evidence-Based Dentistry Faculty and Practice Awards are given to those who have made significant contributions to implement and advance evidence-based dentistry, the ADA said in an Oct. 10 news release. The recipients are Gregg Gilbert, DDS,...
Comments / 0