Dentist with N.J. practices did unnecessary ‘baby root canals’ on kids, feds allege
A pediatric dentist who owns practices in New Jersey and New York agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his dentists performed and billed for medically unnecessary “baby root canals” on patients, officials said Thursday. The settlement also resolved claims that Barry L. Jacobson and...
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine
Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe
The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
The investigators in Trump's New York probe want him and his family to be put on trial before the end of 2023
New York AG Leticia James wants to go to trial against the Trump family before the end of 2023. Her office filed an application asking for "an expedited trial schedule." James' office is probing potential fraudulent practices within the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Leticia James' office is pushing...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Justice Department Says Ex-Prez Donald Trump Still In Possession Of Classified Documents, Requests Their Immediate Return
Officials within the Justice Department have urged Donald Trump’s legal team to return any “outstanding” classified documents still in the ex-president’s possession, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking and recent development suggests former President Trump is still in possession of classified documents improperly taken from the White...
MilitaryTimes
2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds
The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker headed to federal prison for fraud, money laundering
Former Kentucky lawmaker Robert Goforth was sentenced Monday to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth, who resigned from the Kentucky House in 2021, also faces two years of supervised release, media outlets reported. Goforth ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination...
Experts say DOJ claim that Trump still hoarding classified docs is a “major step toward indictment”
The Justice Department believes that former President Donald Trump may still be withholding documents he took from the White House even after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence in August, according to multiple reports. DOJ counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt in recent weeks told Trump's lawyers that the department believes he...
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
At least one member of former President Donald Trump's legal team has hired her own attorney — and allies are urging another to follow suit, according to The Washington Post. Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran affirmed to the Justice Department that Trump had handed over all classified...
Trump lawyer is now cooperating with Justice Department on missing documents case, report says
The right-wing TV anchor-turned-attorney for former president Donald Trump, who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in the investigation into Mr Trump. According to NBC News, attorney Christina Bobb...
Washington Examiner
DOJ accuses 47 of stealing millions in largest COVID-19 fraud scheme yet
The Justice Department slapped charges Tuesday against 47 people who allegedly participated in a "$250 million fraud scheme" involving funds intended to feed children, in what authorities are dubbing the "largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet." Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, and 46 others were hit with...
CNBC
Defendants plead not guilty in case of $100 million New Jersey deli
Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten, charged in an alleged scheme involving a small-town deli, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The deli's parent company, Hometown International, attained a $100 million market valuation despite having only the deli to its name. The men are accused of various federal crimes, including conspiracy, fraud...
beckersdental.com
5 statistics on dental appointments, delayed oral healthcare
Scheduling challenges, high out-of-pocket costs and lack of access to care continue to be barriers for patients seeking oral healthcare. Here are five statistics regarding dental appointments and delayed oral healthcare:. 1. The average wait time for an initial dental appointment is 24 days, according to a recent poll from...
