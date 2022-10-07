ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
The Independent

Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine

Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
The Independent

New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe

The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
RadarOnline

Justice Department Says Ex-Prez Donald Trump Still In Possession Of Classified Documents, Requests Their Immediate Return

Officials within the Justice Department have urged Donald Trump’s legal team to return any “outstanding” classified documents still in the ex-president’s possession, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking and recent development suggests former President Trump is still in possession of classified documents improperly taken from the White...
MilitaryTimes

2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds

The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
Washington Examiner

DOJ accuses 47 of stealing millions in largest COVID-19 fraud scheme yet

The Justice Department slapped charges Tuesday against 47 people who allegedly participated in a "$250 million fraud scheme" involving funds intended to feed children, in what authorities are dubbing the "largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet." Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, and 46 others were hit with...
CNBC

Defendants plead not guilty in case of $100 million New Jersey deli

Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten, charged in an alleged scheme involving a small-town deli, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The deli's parent company, Hometown International, attained a $100 million market valuation despite having only the deli to its name. The men are accused of various federal crimes, including conspiracy, fraud...
beckersdental.com

5 statistics on dental appointments, delayed oral healthcare

Scheduling challenges, high out-of-pocket costs and lack of access to care continue to be barriers for patients seeking oral healthcare. Here are five statistics regarding dental appointments and delayed oral healthcare:. 1. The average wait time for an initial dental appointment is 24 days, according to a recent poll from...
