10 dental leadership moves
Several DSOs appointed new C-suite leaders, and two dental schools will soon get new deans. Here are 10 recent dental leadership moves:. 1. Atlanta-based D4C Dental Brands appointed John Williamson COO. 2. Chicago-based Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 3. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed...
6 dentists making headlines
Several dentists spoke with Becker's last week about the latest trends in dentistry. Here are six dentists who have made headlines since Oct. 4:. 1. Barry Jacobson, DMD, along with his company, HQRC Management Services, and 13 affiliated dental practices, agreed to pay $753,457 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by allegedly performing and billing for medically unnecessary therapeutic pulpotomies on pediatric patients.
5 statistics on dental appointments, delayed oral healthcare
Scheduling challenges, high out-of-pocket costs and lack of access to care continue to be barriers for patients seeking oral healthcare. Here are five statistics regarding dental appointments and delayed oral healthcare:. 1. The average wait time for an initial dental appointment is 24 days, according to a recent poll from...
What dental professionals should consider before accepting a job offer: ADA
The American Dental Association recently gave tips on factors dental professionals should consider before taking a new job. Ask employers how many clinical hours you are expected to work in relation to the practice's operating hours to ensure the practice's schedule works with yours. 2. Consider the terms of your...
3 professionals honored with evidence-based dentistry awards
The American Dental Association recently honored three people with its evidence-based dentistry awards. The Evidence-Based Dentistry Faculty and Practice Awards are given to those who have made significant contributions to implement and advance evidence-based dentistry, the ADA said in an Oct. 10 news release. The recipients are Gregg Gilbert, DDS,...
Marshall University expands dental residency program
The Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall University School of Medicine received approval to add a second year to its dental residency program. The second year is optional and provides residents with advanced training in clinical skills and procedures, according to an Oct. 7 news release from the university. The Commission on Dental...
California Dental Association's advice for dentists on adverse patient occurrences
There are several actions dental practices can take to prepare themselves for adverse occurrences during patient treatment. The California Dental Association compiled advice for dental practices Oct. 7. Eight ways dental practices can prevent adverse patient occurrences:. 1. Have documented evidence of establishing and maintaining formal safety protocols that staff...
