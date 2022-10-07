Read full article on original website
Fibre or fibber? Nine million broadband customers don't believe they get the speeds they pay for, survey reveals
More than nine million broadband customers do not believe they get the speeds they pay for, a new survey has revealed. New research showed that a quarter of all customers surveyed said they regularly fail to receive the internet speeds they should, while 7 per cent say they never do.
The Verge
Netgear’s Orbi 860 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router is ready for multi-gig internet service if you’ve got it
Netgear released new Orbi mesh routers that are ready to support multi-gig fast internet speeds just as more providers start pushing gigabit-plus service. The Orbi 860 Series doesn’t have the latest Wi-FI 6E technology like the super-pricey Orbi 960 Series and other options like Google’s Nest Wifi Pro or the Eero Pro 6E, but if most of your devices don’t support the 6-GHz band, then you might not need it any time soon. What it does have — other than the 10Gb Ethernet port its 850 predecessor lacks — is Wi-Fi 6, plus four LAN ports on the router and satellites that support Gigabit networking.
thefastmode.com
Verizon Launches New WiFi Sensing Tech to Monitor Home WiFi
Verizon announced the launch of two easy-to-use home technologies: Home Awareness and Device Identification. The new home solutions provide customers with greater visibility into their homes and an added sense of security – with no additional cost. As more and more customers maximize capabilities of their home Wi-Fi networks...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
electrek.co
Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL
XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
CARS・
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
rv-pro.com
Winegard and Prime Time Partner on 5G Connectivity for RVs
Wireless company Winegard announced a major partnership with Prime Time Manufacturing in an effort to roll out 5G connectivity in the RV industry. This initiative allows consumers to access the latest technology in connectivity with minimal legwork, the companies said. Prime Time RVs will now come equipped with the Winegard...
CARS・
techunwrapped.com
Learn about ASUS discounts on Prime offers and improve the WiFi network
The offer price of this router is €264.90, a very competitive price, so take the opportunity to buy it right now. We remind you that it incorporates Asuswrt ROG, so we will have an advanced menu for monitoring connection latency and jitter. ASUS RT-AX86S. If you want a gaming...
techunwrapped.com
Why domotizing the air conditioning of the house is key to saving money
To air-condition our home in winter or summer, we can use heating or air conditioning. These devices will consume a important part of our billeither gas or electricity. This means that we can take into account methods to try to reduce it and here IoT or home automation devices play an important role.
techunwrapped.com
Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?
Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
techunwrapped.com
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
thefastmode.com
IPLOOK, PortaOne Test Integrated Solution to Support Launch Full MVNO Offering
IPLOOK Technologies announced it has completed its interoperability test (IOT) with PortaOne, a global provider of charging and service platforms for communication services providers, validating the SIM card activation/deactivation flow and real-time charging for voice, data and SMS services between IPLOOK's IMS and P-GW with PortaBilling OCS. The combined solution...
techunwrapped.com
Apple launches the solution to all the problems of the iPhone 14 Pro
Without eating or drinking it, yesterday the Cupertino company released a new version of iOS 16, specifically 16.0.3, which comes with the aim of solving a series of errors that were affecting the user experience that the buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro were having. Keep reading that we tell you everything in this post.
techunwrapped.com
Mistakes you make without realizing it and affect your WiFi
To get the wireless connection works well it is essential to take into account some factors. If you make a mistake and something goes wrong, it can cause your speed to slow down or you may have trouble connecting some devices. WiFi is sensitive to some problems that may appear and are more common than we can imagine.
techunwrapped.com
The official (and dangerous) Windows 11 trick to speed up games
The launch of Windows 11 was not liked at all, since it was said that Windows 10 would be the company’s last operating system. The reasons why you don’t like it is the short list of processors compatible with this operating system. In addition, the obligation to use TPM 2.0 has generated a lot of chaos and doubts among users and manufacturers.
techunwrapped.com
I refused to use them, but these programs changed my video calls forever
For some time now, everything related to virtual communications and video conference has been shot. The reasons for all this are quite obvious, despite the fact that the internet has provided us with all this for years. In order for the experience to be the best possible, it is recommended to have a series of hardware components, in addition to some programs that we will precisely talk about now.
techunwrapped.com
this change ended the cuts and freezes
The worst thing that can happen to us when playing video content via streaming through our favorite internet browser, is that cuts and crashes occur. How could it be otherwise, this is something that is extended to most current platforms such as Disney +, for example. We mention this alternative...
techunwrapped.com
Looking for hard drive? The best 1TB SSDs at their lowest price of the year
According to the latest information, from the first or at the latest, the second quarter of 2023, the price of SSDs will go up. So now is a great time to jump in and buy these storage units before they get expensive. We have found these three 1TB SSDwhich are among the best sellers on Amazon, to rock-bottom prices.
