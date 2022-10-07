Read full article on original website
WMU men’s soccer ties in scoreless game at NIU
Western Michigan men’s soccer tied in a scoreless game against Northern Illinois Sunday. The Broncos program record win streak ended at nine games. The team’s unbeaten streak remains at 10. WMU played standout defense allowing three total shots and no shots on goal. The shutout marked goalkeeper Hunter...
Triple Crown: WMU volleyball’s King named Offensive Player of the Week for third time
Western Michigan volleyball senior outside hitter Maggie King was named Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. She collected 41 kills with a .304 hitting percentage, scored 44 points and added 33 digs in WMU’s two matches over the weekend. Donning pink uniforms to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer, the Broncos swept the first game of pink-out weekend 3-0 against Miami (OH) Friday. Saturday, WMU battled but lost 3-2 to Bowling Green.
3 takeaways from WMU’s historic loss to EMU
For the first time in program history, Western Michigan football lost to Eastern Michigan for a fourth consecutive time. Here are three takeaways from the historic 45-23 loss at Waldo Stadium. The defense could not get a stop. After a promising start, this marked the WMU defense’s worst outing of...
Western Student Association debates Sports Club Council funding
The Western Student Association (WSA) held its weekly Legislative Assembly meeting in the Bernhard Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. During the meeting, WSA President Cheng Kidd Sun introduced new proposed bylaws for the WSA allocation committee (WSAAC), which would allow Sports Club Council Organizations to receive up to $1,000 in operational funding. A change from the current bylaws that prohibit any funding of Sports Club Council Organizations.
