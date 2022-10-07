Western Michigan volleyball senior outside hitter Maggie King was named Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. She collected 41 kills with a .304 hitting percentage, scored 44 points and added 33 digs in WMU’s two matches over the weekend. Donning pink uniforms to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer, the Broncos swept the first game of pink-out weekend 3-0 against Miami (OH) Friday. Saturday, WMU battled but lost 3-2 to Bowling Green.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO