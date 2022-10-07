Read full article on original website
Related
Review: Amyl and the Sniffers Bring Their Monsoon Rock to the Vic
In a contemporary punk landscape that’s dominated by hardcore, at least in the relative mainstream, Amyl and the Sniffers are a breath of fresh air; or rather, a sniff of their namesake amyl nitrite. While bands like Turnstile and Gulch have brought heavy metal-infused hardcore to the masses (very effectively I might add), Amyl and the Sniffers’ sound harkens back to a pre-hardcore era of punk, favoring pogo-friendly mid-tempo aggression and four-on-the-floor drum patterns to the breakdowns and NYHC (New York Hardcore) rip-off riffs that have dominated the scene in recent memory. Fans of ’70s punk, the riot grrrl movement, or just fast rock and roll in general, will undoubtedly fall in love with Amyl and the Sniffers just like I have over these past few years.
Review: Superorganism Celebrates World Wide Pop with Lincoln Hall and at Least Five Local Dads
Superorganism came all the way from London to Chicago to perform at Lincoln Hall on Friday, October 7 as their eighth of 28 shows across the United States and Canada. Their headlining tour celebrates the band’s second album World Wide Pop, released July 15 this year. Their first self-titled album was released in 2018 and includes several hits, the most recognizable being “Something For Your M.I.N.D” which has been featured on Hulu, Netflix, and countless TikTok videos. This art/indie/electro/synth/psychedelic pop band’s members have dwindled since their first album release from eight to five members which include Orono Noguchi on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Dr. Tucan Taylor Michaels on electronic beats and mixing, B on vocals and dancing, Soul on keys, synth and dancing, and Harry on guitar.
Review: Noel Coward’s Wit Retains Its Flavor in Updated Private Lives at Raven Theatre
Two newly wed couples arrive for their honeymoons at a swank resort hotel in France. Unbeknownst to both couples, the recently divorced mates (one of each) are among the honeymooning guests. In the suite next door, in fact. That’s a perfect setup for a Noel Coward rom-com play, the genre at which he was a master.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
359
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0