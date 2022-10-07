Read full article on original website
Review: My Best Friend’s Exorcism Is an ’80s-Set Teen Comedy With a Dark Twist
Directed by Damon Thomas and taking full audio/visual advantage of its 1988 period setting, My Best Friend’s Exorcism brings us into the world of high school sophomores and best friends Abby (Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller), who, along with two other friends that round out their inseparable quartet, Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu) and Glee (Cathy Ang), spend a weekend at a cabin in the woods belonging to one of their parents. After one of the girl’s boyfriends shows up to basically kill the bonding experience, the group goes skinny dipping and Abby and Gretchen end up exploring a nearby building that people tell all sorts of urban legends about.
Interview: Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Talk Casting Bros, Rom-Com Chemistry and Celebrating Queer Stories
For years, many people only knew comic performer (and Northwestern University theater graduate) Billy Eichner as the crazed street interviewer on his wildly popular internet series “Billy on the Street,” but in more recent years, he’s popped up in supporting roles (American Horror Story, Parks & Recreation, Bob’s Burgers, Friends from College, The Lion King), as well as in his series with Julie Klausner, Difficult People. Now, Eichner gets the chance to take center stage for the first time in a feature film, Bros, which he co-wrote with director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, both Neighbors movies, The Five-Year Engagement). Not that Eichner and Stoller get lost in its significance, but Bros (produced by Judd Apatow) marks the first R-rated gay rom-com released by a major motion picture studio, and like most Apatow productions, there’s a whole lot of movie packed into this two-hour ditty.
Review: Smile Is a Debut Horror Film with Familiar Elements and Compelling Potential
Most recent horror movies that are actually veiled metaphors for the lasting impact trauma can have on a person’s psyche don’t actually use the word “trauma” as much as Smile, the feature film debut from writer/director Parker Finn, who has sort of expanded his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (both films features actor Caitlin Stasey as the character Laura Weaver, who is the film’s first victim). In Smile, we meet psychotherapist Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, Mare of Easttown and the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick), who works in the emergency ward of a psychiatric hospital. She grew up with a crazed, dangerous mother and has wanted to have a job where she can help the mentally ill.
Review: Zac Efron’s Goofy Energy Is a Bright Spot in an Otherwise Misguided The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Based on truly inspiring real events (which is not to say the film is inspiring; stay tuned…), The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of dopey-but-loyal New Yorker Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) circa 1967, who lives in a neighborhood where a lot of young men were called up to serve in Vietnam. These were the guys Chickie grew up with (I’m not sure if the film explains how he got out of serving, other than his being in the Merchant Marines), and he’s tired of college-aged kids (including his hippie sister) saying terrible things about the reason the U.S. is involved in the war and the soldiers who are fighting and dying over there. To show his support for the effort and his pals, Chickie loads up a duffle bag with cans of beer and grabs the first ship across the Pacific.
Review: Noel Coward’s Wit Retains Its Flavor in Updated Private Lives at Raven Theatre
Two newly wed couples arrive for their honeymoons at a swank resort hotel in France. Unbeknownst to both couples, the recently divorced mates (one of each) are among the honeymooning guests. In the suite next door, in fact. That’s a perfect setup for a Noel Coward rom-com play, the genre at which he was a master.
Review: Superorganism Celebrates World Wide Pop with Lincoln Hall and at Least Five Local Dads
Superorganism came all the way from London to Chicago to perform at Lincoln Hall on Friday, October 7 as their eighth of 28 shows across the United States and Canada. Their headlining tour celebrates the band’s second album World Wide Pop, released July 15 this year. Their first self-titled album was released in 2018 and includes several hits, the most recognizable being “Something For Your M.I.N.D” which has been featured on Hulu, Netflix, and countless TikTok videos. This art/indie/electro/synth/psychedelic pop band’s members have dwindled since their first album release from eight to five members which include Orono Noguchi on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Dr. Tucan Taylor Michaels on electronic beats and mixing, B on vocals and dancing, Soul on keys, synth and dancing, and Harry on guitar.
Viola Davis, George Takei And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury: 'An Absolute Legend'
“A tale as old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars," Takei wrote. "Rest, great soul.”
