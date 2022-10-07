ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly drive-by shooting on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on I-12 early Saturday morning. According to BRPD, a 25-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were headed west on I-12 around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hammond that killed a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night. The incident occurred just before midnight in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, located directly west of Highway 443. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from a single fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded

Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.
BATON ROUGE, LA
