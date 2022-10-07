Read full article on original website
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
wbrz.com
Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
WDSU
16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
theadvocate.com
2 BRPD officers on leave after wounding man who pulled gun on them, agency says
After an armed 25-year-old man ignored their verbal commands and pointed a gun at them Saturday night, Baton Rouge police officers shot him, sending him to the hospital where he's expected to survive injuries to the upper part of his body, the police department said in a statement Sunday. Two...
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
theadvocate.com
Five-year-old pedestrian killed in New Iberia crash, according to Louisiana State Police
A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a car in New Iberia, according to Louisiana State Police. On Saturday after 4:30 p.m., a 5-year-old girl was attempting to cross Westend Drive when a car going southbound struck the child. The girl was taken to a hospital where she succumbed...
brproud.com
Jury finds Ascension Parish man nicknamed ‘Big E’ guilty of third-degree rape
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A jury in Ascension Parish recently concluded that Eric Harris, 40, of Gonzales, aka, “Big E,” was guilty of 3rd Degree Rape. The verdict made last week stemmed from an incident that took place seven years ago. According to the 23rd Judicial District...
brproud.com
BRPD identifies victim in deadly drive-by shooting on I-12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on I-12 early Saturday morning. According to BRPD, a 25-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were headed west on I-12 around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash near LSU
Baton Rouge Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along Ben Hur Road late Oct. 8. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. According to a statement from Baton Rouge Police, a black Range Rover SUV struck Jarreau in the 500 block...
16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hammond that killed a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night. The incident occurred just before midnight in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, located directly west of Highway 443. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from a single fatal gunshot wound.
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
Video shows scene of unsolved murder nearly 1 year later
Saint Charles deputies released some footage of the area where Lockett's body was found.
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
wbrz.com
Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
wbrz.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.
