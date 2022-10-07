ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ullin, IL

WATN Local Memphis

CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients

CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
CARBONDALE, IL
High School Football PRO

Carbondale, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Althoff Catholic High School football team will have a game with Carbondale Community High School on October 10, 2022, 09:00:00.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of stealing medication from a pharmacy. Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an area pharmacy on October 8 for a report of stolen medication....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
#Adult Education#Nursing Care#Scc#Linus College#Shawnee Community College#Initial Accreditation#Acen#Allied Health#Practical Nursing Program
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Fentanyl trafficking investigation nets Paducah pair

A search warrant executed on Sunday afternoon netted a Paducah couple on trafficking charges. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Noble Road in connection to a drug investigation. The search reportedly uncovered several hundred pills believed to contain fentanyl along with several pounds of marijuana and around $16,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

