Moore County celebrates National Manufacturing Day
In celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 7, the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, Moore County Partners in Progress, and Sandhills Community College partnered to host a Manufacturer Appreciation Luncheon and manufacturing facility tour. National Manufacturing Day, an annual event that occurs the first Friday of every October, is...
SPPD searches for car involved in deadly gas station shooting
The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking assistance from the community with locating a 2006 blue/gray Honda Civic. This vehicle was involved in a homicide that occurred on Oct. 8 at the Pure Mart located at 1300 Central Drive in Southern Pines. The vehicle was last seen displaying North Carolina...
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
School district announces annual Impact Aid survey
Moore County Schools (MCS) will be participating in the U.S. Department of Education’s Impact Aid Electronic Data Collection pilot program for a third year. This program allows federally connected families to complete the annual Impact Aid survey using an electronic form. The use of the electronic survey ensures greater security and protection for family members’ information since it integrates directly into PowerSchool, which meets all security requirements for FERPA.
Aberdeen tackles speeding
Speeding was a key topic of discussion at the Aberdeen Town Council Work Session Monday night. Speeding has been a problem in various jurisdictions including Aberdeen. According to Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston, “Speeding is a chronic problem in growing towns and towns such as ours.”. According to a...
Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
Deputies arrest four on drug, gun charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a traffic stop in the Cameron area of Moore County. On Oct. 10, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop near the Moore/Lee County line on U.S. Highway 1 in Cameron.
Obituary for Jerry Dean Lefton of Pinehurst
Colonel (Ret.) Jerry Dean Lefton, USAF, passed away at his home in Pinehurst, NC on October 7, 2022 at the age of 83. Jerry was born on June 16, 1939 in Williamsport, IN to Ray and Betty (Routzahn) Lefton. He grew up in Attica, IN where he attended high school and played on the varsity football team. He went on to receive his B.S. in 1961 from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was part of the third graduating class. While serving in the Vietnam War, Jerry met his wife-to-be, First Lieutenant Sue Shuler, an RN in the USAF. They married in 1966 and moved from coast to coast as they raised two children together. Jerry continued his education at Indiana University, earning an MBA in 1970. Following thirty honorable years of service to our country, he retired from the United States Air Force in 1991, eventually settling in Pinehurst. Jerry was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, an avid golfer, and a proud member of the Tin Whistles golfing society.
Beloved Moore County K-9 dies after brief illness
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of its K-9, Roki, who died Oct. 9 after a brief but serious illness, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory. Roki was a valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team. Roki recently took...
Injuries reported in Aberdeen crash
Three people were hospitalized following a Monday night collision in Aberdeen. The wreck occurred at the intersection of U.S. 1 and 15-501 near CVS around 8 p.m. and not only resulted in three people being hospitalized, but one person momentarily trapped within their vehicle. One lane of U.S. 1 was...
Obituary for Philip Linwood Chase of Vass
Philip Linwood Chase, age 88, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at First Health Hospice house in Pinehurst, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00pm at Solid Rock Community Church with Pastor Brad Marona officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 until 2.
Obituary for Lisa Nussbaum of Pinehurst
Lisa Nussbaum, 57, of Pinehurst and formerly Bridgewater, MA, passed peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18th. Born in Hamilton NJ, June 13, 1965 she was the daughter of Stephen Halko and his late wife Patricia Wildblood Halko. Lisa received both her Graduate and Master’s degrees from Lesley University and began her teaching career when her younger son began kindergarten. She was a 2nd grade teacher in the East Bridgewater School system until she retired in 2020. Lisa moved to Pinehurst, NC following her retirement.
Miniature golf groundbreaking held in Taylortown
Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the most famous golf courses in America. Completed in 1907 by Donald Ross, it is considered by many to be the epitome of brilliant golf design. Pinehurst is regarded as the home of American Golf. But a lesser-known part of golf history is also part of Pinehurst’s legacy.
