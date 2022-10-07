Read full article on original website
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
Austria plans to bring budget deficit within 3% of GDP next year
VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Austria plans to bring its budget deficit within the European Union's limit of 3% of gross domestic product in 2023, a finance ministry presentation published shortly before Finance Minister Magnus Brunner's budget speech said on Wednesday.
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
Proximity Bias Persists: 94% of UK Business Leaders Notice Employee Contributions More at the Office
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- According to new research released by Envoy, the fastest-evolving workplace platform, an overwhelming majority of UK business leaders (94%) take more notice of their employees’ work contributions when they are in the office versus when they work from home. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005147/en/ Envoy released its latest At Work Survey which compares the experiences of UK employees and executives as they return to the physical office. (Graphic: Business Wire)
China's Communist Party Leadership Reshuffle: What to Look For
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than usual to predict...
Biden Vows Consequences for Saudi Arabia After OPEC+ Decision
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections. His announcement came a day after powerful Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign...
UAE President's Visit to Russia to Help Reach 'Solutions' to Ukrainian Crisis -Ministry
(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported. The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military...
S.African State Utility Reinstates Rolling Power Cuts From Monday
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said on Sunday it would resume rolling power cuts from Monday till Wednesday during night-time to attend to unplanned breakdowns and replenish generation capacity. The beleaguered state utility, which is reliant on aging coal-fired power plants that frequently break down, has been...
Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it may...
U.S. Scrambles to Prevent Export Curbs on China Chips From Disrupting Supply Chain
OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK...
Lesotho's RFP Party Forms Coalition Government With Other Opposition After Election Win
MASERU (Reuters) - Lesotho's newly formed party Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), which won the most seats in last week's election but fell short of an overall majority, has formed a coalition government with two other opposition parties, its leader said on Tuesday. The kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa has...
BoE Signals to Lenders It Is Prepared to Extend Bond Purchases - FT
(Reuters) -The Bank of England has signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond Friday's deadline if market conditions demanded it, the Financial Times said, citing three sources. Wednesday's report comes a day after the British central bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, said he...
Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
UK economy on brink of recession as it shrinks in August
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy looks set to go into recession as data showed it unexpectedly shrank in August, underscoring the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to make good on her promises to speed up growth.
Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
UK pension funds urged to review risk ahead of end of bond-buying on Friday – business live
Bond yields rise, as UK economy shrinks in August, raising fresh recession fears
Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship
(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
Oil recoups some losses on supply fears, strong dollar weighs
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
