ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials

(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Proximity Bias Persists: 94% of UK Business Leaders Notice Employee Contributions More at the Office

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- According to new research released by Envoy, the fastest-evolving workplace platform, an overwhelming majority of UK business leaders (94%) take more notice of their employees’ work contributions when they are in the office versus when they work from home. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005147/en/ Envoy released its latest At Work Survey which compares the experiences of UK employees and executives as they return to the physical office. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

China's Communist Party Leadership Reshuffle: What to Look For

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than usual to predict...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Biden Vows Consequences for Saudi Arabia After OPEC+ Decision

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections. His announcement came a day after powerful Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign...
POTUS
US News and World Report

UAE President's Visit to Russia to Help Reach 'Solutions' to Ukrainian Crisis -Ministry

(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported. The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

S.African State Utility Reinstates Rolling Power Cuts From Monday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said on Sunday it would resume rolling power cuts from Monday till Wednesday during night-time to attend to unplanned breakdowns and replenish generation capacity. The beleaguered state utility, which is reliant on aging coal-fired power plants that frequently break down, has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy#Linus Business#Debt Analysis#Accra#Reuters#Ghanaian
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it may...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Scrambles to Prevent Export Curbs on China Chips From Disrupting Supply Chain

OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

BoE Signals to Lenders It Is Prepared to Extend Bond Purchases - FT

(Reuters) -The Bank of England has signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond Friday's deadline if market conditions demanded it, the Financial Times said, citing three sources. Wednesday's report comes a day after the British central bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, said he...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
US News and World Report

Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship

(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy